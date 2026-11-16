Rockies Have an Obvious 2027 Role Waiting for Charlie Condon

When a team loses 100+ games in a season, it is hard to imagine that many things were going right, but that wasn't the case for the 2026 Colorado Rockies.

It is surprising, but the Rockies actually boasted a very impressive offense led by slugging machine Hunter Goodman and an all-around performance by rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield. However, they will be even better next time around.

This coming season, the Rockies will have a full year of Cole Carrigg, who didn't make his debut until a couple of months in, but would have easily been an NL Rookie of the Year contender alongside Rumfield had he played more than 93 games.

That's ANOTHER Charlie Condon homer 👀



MLB's No. 66 prospect (@Rockies) has gone for extra bases on seven of his past 11 hits -- including four dingers -- for the Triple-A @ABQTopes: pic.twitter.com/kenWmohsCg — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 1, 2026

For the most part, things went right with the position players, but there is one well-known spot desperately needing filling: designated hitter. The DH for the Rockies was a constant revolving door, which truly only produced positive results when Goodman was taking a look at the dish.

That said, the entire fan base is chomping at the bit for the inevitable debut of Charlie Condon, who looked like a shoo-in at first base, but Rumfield isn't going anywhere. Luckily, Condon now has defensive versatility in the outfield and could really benefit as an everyday DH.

Every manager wants to make sure they have depth in the outfield, and Condon would easily provide that to an already solidified group of three in Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, and Jake McCarthy, who is coming off a career-best season.

There is definitely opportunity now for Condon to finally step onto a major league field, and that is highlighted by his success in Triple-A in 2026.

Condon’s Impressive Production in Albuquerque Proves He’s Ready

Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether fans like it or not, it was the right move to keep Condon in the minor leagues this last season simply because he had not worked his way up to the highest level yet, and Rumfield had a couple of years under his belt in the New York Yankees farm system.

It was an easier decision for management than one might think, and it was the correct one, especially looking at how well he did down there, proving that he doesn't have anything left to gain by staying in the pipeline.

136 Hits in 130 games

105 Runs scored

27 Home Runs

98 RBI

79 Drawn walks

25 Doubles

7 Triples

.273/.390/.514

.904 OPS

The 23-year-old should easily get his shot when Opening Day comes around, whenever that may be. There is a place for him in the lineup, and he should fill it quite nicely.