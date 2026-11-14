Rockies’ Rising Offense May Be Just Getting Started

It is hard for any aspect of a team to get much positive recognition when they lose 100+ games, but that is the situation the 2026 Colorado Rockies position players find themselves in, because, make no mistake, they were not part of the problem.

When looking at how the Rockies stacked up against the rest of baseball offensively, it is hard to fathom that this ballclub lost 104 games, but when the starting rotation had a 7.00+ ERA post-trade deadline, it makes a little more sense. Regardless, they were solid at putting squiggles up on the board.

Hits- 4th

Doubles- 3rd

Triples- 2nd

RBI- 7th

.254 Batting Average- 4th

.322 On-Base Percentage- 7th

.417 Slugging Percentage- 4th/5th

.739 OPS- 5th

The fact that Colorado was this good at the plate it is nothing short of a disgrace to the pitching staff that they lost this many games, and the boss knows that this cannot be the case in 2027, especially considering the fact that they will be even better offensively next time around.

As long as the front office rightfully decides not to deal away Hunter Goodman, then there is no way that they do not improve with him leading the lineup. Plus, one has to take into consideration that Cole Carrigg will be available for the entire season, and Charlie Condon is set to make his debut.

An All-Around Elite Group Swinging a Bat Next Season

Rockies Cole Carrigg against the Diamondbacks.Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie Carrigg didn't make his debut until June, and one has to think that had he played more than 93 games, he would have been right up there with TJ Rumfield for NL Rookie of the Year as Carrigg blasted 12 home runs, drove in 53 runs, and stole 11 bases.

Rumfield finished his first full season in an unfathomable fashion as he boasted a .300 batting average and hit 16 homers of his own while also tallying 73 RBI, which was the third-most on the team, because the veterans did exactly what they needed them to.

Both Goodman and Jake McCarthy posted the best years of their careers as the pair combined for 171 RBI. Their slugger etched himself in franchise history with 41 long balls while McCarthy finished 7th in the National League with 32 stolen bases.

👀🔥 Charlie Condon had himself a YEAR with the @ABQTopes 🔥👀



- .273 AVG

- .514 SLG

- .904 OPS

- 105 R

- 59 XBH

- 27 HR

- 98 RBI

- 79 BB



Can’t wait to see what he can do with the #Rockies next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/MRHqCye36s — SleeperRockies (@SleeperRockies) September 21, 2026

Then, if one takes into consideration that Condon should most definitely be on the Opening Day roster after hitting 27 home runs and driving in nearly 100 runs in Triple-A, it is hard to imagine that they will be anything but better.

Condon will be excellent to step into either the designated hitter position, or provide depth in the outfield, both of which the Rockies are in need of, as they have no solidified DH, as Goodman only fills the slot when he has an off day behind the dish.

While Mickey Moniak spent his fair share of time on the injured list this year, he still launched 23 home runs and racked up 65 RBI. A full season of Moniak and Carrigg will do nothing but improve this team offensively.

The only thing that matters in the coming months is signing multiple average pitchers. They aren't going to bring in someone like Tarik Skubal, but an ERA of 4.00 would definitely suffice.

If the front office takes care of that, then this team will win 80 games next time around with their position players ready to carry the bulk of the load.