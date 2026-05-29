Top Rockies Prospect Has Triple-A Manager Shaking His Head — for All the Right Reasons

As the Colorado Rockies' big league club continues its struggles, having just been swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series, there are more reasons for optimism within the system. It might not be a Top 10 farm system, but the young pieces are starting to impress.

One top prospect who's beginning to turn heads in the organization is former third overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft, Charlie Condon. Condon has shot through the Rockies' farm system and has been making a name for himself at the Triple-A level this season.

Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies Triple-A affiliate) Pedro Lopez has loved what he's seen from the young first base prospect, even when he's trying to keep the bat out of his hands.

MLB.com's Thomas Harding revealed the kind of relationship Condon has with his manager at Triple-A, and it's gotten to a point where Lopez will try to give Condon a day off, but the No. 2 overall Rockies prospect wants nothing to do with that.

Condon Can't Keep the Bat Out of His Hands

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I gave him an off-day in Oklahoma City, and next thing I knew, he was in the batting cage,” Lopez said, with a these-kids-today shake of his head," Harding wrote.

“The things that are working for me well right now are seeing the ball well and making the mechanical adjustments day to day, letting my in-game reps tell me what I need to do and not just guessing and trying new things," Condon said.

Thus far this season, Condon holds a .251 AVG with six home runs and 20 RBIs with an OPS of .811. Getting Condon to the Major Leagues is surely in the plan for Colorado, but at the moment, it might be best to keep him at Triple-A a little longer, especially as the season progresses.

Since May 16, Condon has lifted his average from .232 to .251, so there's been some encouraging signs in his approach. As Harding included in his MLB.com article, Isotopes hitting coach Matt Snyder believes that Condon is an A+ type of player, something the Rockies can only rejoice about.

“When I watch him and listen to him, he’s wanting to build those approaches and set his terms for an at-bat. He wants to give himself the efficiency that’s going to let his path play for different pitchers with different stuff, giving more solutions through the zone -- adjustability. He’s going to use the whole field. He’s got the juice to do it and not cut the field into thirds.”

If that's not turning heads for the positive, then what is?