Two Rockies Minor Leaguers Reportedly to Get September Call-Ups

The Colorado Rockies are using the end of the season to utilize their youth movement on the field, while looking to stay away from another 100-loss season. Entering the final day of August, the Rockies are 52-85, meaning they just need 11 wins to avoid 100 losses.

The young players have been on display all season for Colorado, with Kyle Karros, TJ Rumfield, and Cole Carrigg all looking like future pieces of the rebuilding puzzle. But with September on deck, the front office gets to shake up the MLB roster, as they'll expand from 26 men to 28.

While no report is officially made regarding a call-up, the Rockies are likely planning to get two young players activated come Tuesday, as they now have lockers in the Colorado clubhouse, according to Kevin Henry of the Denver Gazette on X (formerly Twitter).

Two Rockies Expecting to Reach MLB

1. Blas Castano

Colorado Rockies pitcher Blas Castano (63) throws a pitch. Credit: Boz Bloom-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he's not a rookie, Blas Castano is expected to be one of the two roster expansion moves, adding more pitching depth for the Rockies down the stretch. Castano has already played for Colorado this season, and the numbers aren't underwhelming.

In a small 10-game sample, Castano held a 3.92 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched, collecting 17 strikeouts along the way. The downside? He walked six batters, giving him a 1.35 WHIP in the majors this year. Regardless, Castano has proven he should be given another chance at the Major League level.

Spending the majority of his season in Triple-A, Castano has played in 23 games for the Albuquerque Isotopes, posting a respectable 2.76 ERA in just under 30 innings. His command improved in the minors, holding a 1.13 WHIP, allowing 14 walks total with 23 strikeouts.

2. Adael Amador

Colorado Rockies second baseman Adael Amador (1) hits. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another young Rockie looking to become a mainstay at the MLB level is infielder Adael Amador, who also has a locker at Coors Field in the clubhouse. Amador, similar to Castano, has played with the MLB team this season and, in a small sample size, looked good.

In five games before getting sent back down to Triple-A, Amador hit .300 with one home run and had six RBIs, holding an OPS of 1.162. Hard to believe that Amador was demoted with numbers like that, but now he has a chance to stamp his spot on the roster for the future.

This season at the Triple-A level, Amador is hitting .269 with 11 home runs and 63 RBIs in 376 at-bats with the Isotopes. Bringing that production to the majors with one month remaining sets up Amador well for the future of his career.