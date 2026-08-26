Where Rockies' TJ Rumfield Currently Sits in NL ROY Voting Odds

The Colorado Rockies may not be a playoff team this season, but they are getting production out of guys up and down their lineup. So much so that they have a rookie in the top ten of the current National League Rookie of the Year voting.

The Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield is getting recognition in the National League this season and currently sits sixth in the voting for the award. There are guys ahead of him who are going to be tough to beat in terms of voting. But Rumfield is definitely deserving of the award even though he likely might not win it.

Rumfield has 13 home runs this season and an OPS above .800. Putting up those kinds of numbers for a team that has been rebuilding for quite some time now, like manager Warren Schaeffer's crew, is quite impressive.

And it helps Rumfield that he can hit in a lineup that features guys like Hunter Goodman, Jake McCarthy, and Mickey Moniak, among others. This Rockies lineup with Rumfield in it is going to make opponents pay in the future.

Rumfield and Goodman is a Killer Duo for the Rockies Future

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) watches his ball on a sacrifice fly RBI. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret and no shock to Rockies fans that Rumfield and Goodman have been a huge part of the Rockies offense this season. And knowing that the Rockies held on to Goodman at the deadline and how well Rumfield has played all season, they are vital to the Rockies' offensive future.

The Rockies have been searching for answers on offense for years now in their very long rebuild. But it seems like the staff is finally identifying players who can really be part of this team and help them long-term when they get out of the rebuild stage.

It is going to go a long way that Rumfield is already hitting as well as he is and Goodman has had as good a season as he has. Rumfield and Goodman, as well as Jake McCarthy, could be considered the two most consistent hitters in the Rockies lineup this season.

The Colorado Rockies franchise will need all of these guys down the stretch to prove to the staff that they belong right back here for next season. It is still a major question mark whether there will be an MLB season next year, but if there is, the Rockies know they have some absolute studs offensively.