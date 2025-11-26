This Veteran Slugging First Baseman Could Be Great Free Agency Fit for Rockies
The Colorado Rockies are a team that has multiple needs to address this offseason. Among those needs is the first base position. The current options for the Rockies are all younger than 30-years-old, and a veteran at the spot could help lead a young lineup looking to take steps forward in 2026.
There are plenty of veteran options in free agency for Colorado to go after. Among the cheaper options are Ty France, Josh Bell, and Wilmer Flores. After spending six seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Flores could provide great veteran leadership for the Rockies next season.
Flores is coming off of a 2025 season where he slashed .241/.307/.379 for a .686 OPS. In 125 games, the 34-year-old hit 16 home runs and 10 doubles. Among all Colorado hitters in 2025 with at least 450 plate appearances, Flores' 16 homers would've been tied for third on the roster.
Having Flores at Coors Field should only allow him to elevate the number of home runs and overall extra base hits. For a bat that hit 23 home runs in 2023, he can easily tap back into the 20+ homer potential, something he's been unable to accomplish besides in that 2023 campaign.
Flores would give the Rockies a solid bat for the younger guys on the team to look up to. While he hasn't posted an OPS over .700 in two seasons, he's not too far removed from his career 2023 year, and limits strikeouts and whiffs at an efficient rate historically.
When looking into Colorado's projected Opening Day starting lineup on FanGraphs, Flores would be the oldest player in the batting order. This would be a chance for Flores to take a new important role on a team that needs guidance for a budding young core of great prospects.
While the production hasn't been great over the last two seasons for Flores, it could make the move for the Rockies even more enticing. His cheaper value could make him a great low risk, high reward candidate. The change of scenery as well could help Flores tap back into his old production.
Colorado could choose to stick with their internal options at first base, but adding some leadership would be beneficial for the future of their entire current lineup.
A 13 year veteran of the Major Leagues, Flores is just the kind of bat that could help welcome the Rockies No. 2 prospect Charlie Condon into the bigs.