How to Watch Rockies Try to Avoid Sweep vs. Mets: TV, Stream, Radio

Six.

That’s how many losses in a row the Colorado Rockies have suffered. To say that it hasn’t been a fun time in Denver throughout this latest homestand would be an understatement. As has been heavily documented in thousands of words across multitudes of different platforms, nothing is going right for the Rockies at the moment.

In baseball, though, everything can flip on a dime, which means that this stretch of terrible play can end with just one win. Luckily for the Rockies, they have the chance to do just that in the series finale against the New York Mets this afternoon. Sure, Colorado has already lost the first two of the three-game set, but it can still salvage a little dignity versus the folks from Queens.

Both teams were supposed to have an off day today, but due to inclement weather in Denver on Tuesday, the game was pushed back to this afternoon. It’ll be interesting to see if that plays a factor in how both clubs perform, though it’s hard to imagine it having too large of an impact. If anything, the real consequences will come later down the road after both sides get on a plane and travel with no off day in between.

Nonetheless, baseball will be played at Coors Field between the Rockies and Mets this afternoon. Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

New York Mets pinch runner Tyrone Taylor (28) is tagged out stealing by Colorado Rockies second baseman Edouard Julien. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Time: 1:10 p.m. MDT

Where: Coors Field

TV: Rockies — Rockies.TV; Mets — SNY

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Mets — Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880 AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jose Quintana. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Rockies: LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.07 ERA) vs. Mets: RHP Christian Scott (0-0, 4.26 ERA)

Which Jose Quintana is going to show up? Will it be the one that has put up two excellent outings in his most recent starts? Against the Mets on April 26, Quintana threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run baseball, allowing just two hits in the process, while on May 1 versus the Atlanta Braves, he one-upped himself with a masterful six-inning effort that saw him give up just one tally. Or will it be the version that struggled out of the gate? Whichever one arrives at the ballpark could very well determine if the Rockies win or lose the series finale.

For the Mets, Christian Scott will go in what is just his third big-league appearance in 2026. In fact, it’s just the 12th of his career. Still, he’s been impressive. Against the Los Angeles Angels, he gave up three runs — only two were earned — over five innings, allowing just three hits while striking out eight and walking none. This came after his inaugural effort of the season versus the Minnesota Twins on April 23 yielded much different results. It was in that game that he let up just one run on no hits but walked five and struck out just one hitter. Throw a hit-by-pitch and a balk into that mix, and it was a weird day at the office for Scott, to say the least.

Both pitchers are trying to give their teams a little glory before this stint in Denver is over. For the Rockies, it’s all about just picking up a win. For the Mets, it’s all about continuing the momentum that this trip to Coors Field has brought.

Rockies Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation)

60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament)