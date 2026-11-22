The Colorado Rockies made another roster move after acquiring right-handed pitcher Chase Lee from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations on Friday.

The team also designated right-handed pitcher Jimmy Herget for assignment to make room for Lee on the 40-man roster.



The Rockies announced the move on their official X account on Friday, welcoming Lee to the organization while confirming Herget's departure from the roster. The move gives Colorado another young arm to work with as it continues to make changes to its pitching staff.



Lee, 28, is coming off a season in which he pitched for both the Detroit Tigers and the Blue Jays. He appeared in eight games for Toronto in 2026 after spending the previous season with Detroit. Across 40 career Major League appearances, the right-hander has recorded a 5-1 record with a 4.60 ERA.



The Rockies' decision to acquire Lee for cash considerations also comes with an interesting comparison to the pitcher they designated to make room for him. Lee has similarities to Herget in terms of arm angle, velocity and pitch mix, making the move look like an attempt to bring in a younger version of a pitcher they already had.

Lee is only 28 years old, while Herget is 33. That five-year age difference could be an important factor for Colorado as it looks to add younger players to its pitching staff. The Rockies did not have to give up a player to complete the deal, making it a relatively low-cost move for the organization.

Lee also brings a diffrent pitching style to Colorado, relying on a sliders and sweepers from a sidearm-like angle. His ability to work with breaking pitches could make him an interesting addition, particularly given the challenges of pitching at Coors field.

Rockies Move on From Jimmy Herget After Chase Lee Acquisition

Herget joined Colorado before the 2025 season after the Rockies claimed him off waivers. He had a strong first season with the organization, recording a 2.48 ERA across 59 appearances.

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Chase Lee (52). Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the right-hander had a more difficult 2026 campaign. He finished with an 0-6 record and a 5.70 ERA in 51 appearances while also dealing with injuries during the season. The Rockies have now decided to move on from him by designating him for assignment.

The move also takes Herget off Colorado's 40-man roster, although his next destination remains to be determined.

Lee, meanwhile, will get an opportunity with another organization after the Blue Jays designated him for assignment on Nov. 19. Toronto made that roster decision after claiming infielder Christian Cairo off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado has now given Lee another opportunity in the Major Leagues, and his similarities to Herget make the acquisition an interesting one. The Rockies will hope the 28-year-old can provide useful contributions to their pitching staff as they continue preparing for the 2027 season.