When Will the Rockies Get Former Gold Glove Winner Brenton Doyle Back From Injury?

The Colorado Rockies have fielded a team with a purpose in 2026. While they are likely to finish in last place in the National League West this year, they are seeing the early stages of what looks to be a Rox renaissance.

A youth movement is successfully unfolding, with some of the team's best young talent, like Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon, still waiting to make their Major League debuts.

Looking to add to the mix is young veteran Brenton Doyle, who recently began a rehab stint with the Albuquerque Isotopes. The winner of two Gold Glove Awards, the 28-year-old center fielder can be a young veteran on a club that needs his type of leadership. His exceptional glove work and speed won't hurt, either.

🗣️Warren Schaeffer with an injury update on Brenton Doyle:



"He's ready to play in the minor leagues." #Rockies @TheSuzieHunter | Driven by: @LandmarkLincln pic.twitter.com/6wE5R6fJ3c — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) July 22, 2026

Despite that set of skills, Doyle likely won't be much of a factor on offense, as he's expected to be relegated to part-time duty when he returns. And even before heading to the IL with an oblique strain (and also a nagging groin injury), he was hitting just .207 with one home run and four RBI in 43 games this season.

That comes on the heels of a tough 2025, where he hit .233 with 15 home runs, 57 RBI, and struck out 117 times in 138 games.

The Rockies Outfield is Getting Crowded

Brenton Doyle, rounding the bases after hitting a home run | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though there isn't much Brenton Doyle can do about the Rockies' record at this point in the year, Doyle says he is looking forward to getting back to Denver and in a Rockies uniform as soon as he can. No matter what his role is when he returns, he says he's ready for it.

“I can be as positive as I can around the clubhouse, be a good teammate, be a good friend,” Doyle said. “I’m getting close to being myself, physically, so I’m looking forward to that.”

It's an odd era when a player can be so decorated for a stretch of seasons and then seemingly become a non-factor just a couple of years later. But that seems to be the case for Doyle, who clearly has all the tools necessary to be an effective outfielder for any team in Major League Baseball.

In a 'best case' scenario, he will remain with the Rockies and get to be a part of the magical movement taking place in Colorful Colorado.