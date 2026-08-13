Zac Veen Homers in Debut as Rockies Take Series From D-Backs

After two consecutive series losses, the Rockies bounced back in a big way, taking two games from the Diamondbacks in a midweek series. The D-Backs, who are in a tight race for that final playoff spot, got off to a wonderful start this week, but ultimately were downed in two straight games thanks to Colorado's timely hitting and clutch late-game pitching.

Arizona shut out the Rockies, 9-0, on Monday in one of the ugliest games of the year for the boys in purple and black. It looked like the Rox were on their way to their third straight series loss, but the always reliable Tomoyuki Sugano had other ideas.

Sugano Owns the Snakes

Sugano has been fantastic this year against Arizona. He's now pitched 17.2 innings against the Diamondbacks this season, allowing just six runs combined across three starts. Colorado is 3-0 against Arizona when he pitches.

Sugano has been one of the best signings of the year for the Rockies and their new-look front office. The Japanese pitcher is now 12-5 on the season and hasn't allowed four or more earned runs since July.

Zac Veen Arrives With a Bang

After absolutely dominating in the minors for months, the talented outfielder finally made his 2026 debut on Wednesday. He made an impact immediately, announcing himself by hitting a two-run tank to left-center in the fourth inning.

VEEN

VEEN

VEEN pic.twitter.com/c6QImwmbeW — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 12, 2026

Veen is going to be a key piece of this outfield moving forward. With Brenton Doyle shipped off to Chicago, Tyler Freeman's injury and Cole Carrigg moving to the infield, it's clear to see that Veen is being made room for.

The Bullpen Shows Fight

Monday's 9-0 drubbing was brutal. However, over the next two days, Colorado's pitching staff stepped up when called upon. On Wednesday, Jimmy Herget, Brendan Bernardino and Jordan Romano threw three scoreless innings in relief as the Rockies limited a good D-Backs offense to just two runs. Then, on Wednesday, Colorado used five relievers to clinch the series win, with Herget and Romano throwing shutout innings once again.

The Rockies had the worst bullpen in the league before trading Seth Halvorsen, Antonio Senzatela and Victor Vodnik at the deadline. Now, stretched even thinner, it's encouraging to see these guys come through against a prolific offense.

Looking Ahead

While a 48-73 record is by no means good, it's much better than last year's and the team is ahead of schedule. Colorado, heavy favorites to finish with the worst record in baseball before Opening Day, currently has the third-worst record.

The Rockies will have an off day before continuing their road trip, as they head out west to play the Giants. If Colorado sweeps the three-game set, it can overtake San Fransisco for fourth in the NL West.