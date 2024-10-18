Braves World Series MVP Could Reunite With Royals In Proposed Blockbuster
The Kansas City Royals shouldn't be afraid to say it: A World Series win is within reason for 2025.
After losing 106 games in 2023, the Royals' 2024 turnaround was nothing short of remarkable. They won 30 more games than the prior season, took home an American League Wild Card spot, then won their first playoff series against the Baltimore Orioles to advance to the Division Series.
There are still some flaws, however, that the Royals need to address if they want to truly make a championship push. Principal among them is the fact that their offense is far too dependent on the superstar talents of Bobby Witt Jr., and lacks the depth to compete with the other playoff contenders.
The Royals could look to the trade market this winter to improve their offense, and one possible target is already quite familiar with Kansas City. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed Atlanta Braves outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler as a possible Royals trade target on Friday.
"(Marcell) Ozuna and Jorge Soler... can't both be the club's DH. The latter can technically play right field, but his defensive metrics present a strong argument for why he never should," Rymer said.
"Soler, 32, had a hit-or-miss sort of year, but he ended strong with an .849 OPS after coming from the San Francisco Giants in July. When coupled with the 36 homers he blasted in 2023, he should be marketable as a potent power bat."
Soler has had some ups and downs as a big-leaguer, and 2019 with the Royals was certainly a high point. He led the American League with a whopping 48 home runs and set career-highs with a .922 OPS and 137 OPS+.
Since then, Soler has gone on to play for three new teams, win a World Series MVP in 2021, and slowly become a more well-rounded hitter. His on-base skills are vastly improved since leaving Kansas City and he could be a valuable asset to have around Witt in the lineup.
It's always a fun story when a player returns to his former team and finds success. Soler and the Royals could form a much more productive partnership the second time around, and perhaps the slugger can even get a third World Series ring out of the arrangement.
More MLB: Royals Urged To Avoid High-Priced Astros Superstar In Free Agency