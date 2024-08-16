Cincy Clash: Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz Face Off in Star-Studded Series
When the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds clash this weekend at Great American Ball Park, the spotlight will be on two of baseball's most electrifying young talents: Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz. This three-game series, kicking off tonight at 5:40 p.m. CT and wrapping up on Sunday at 12:40 p.m., promises to be more than just another matchup — It's a stage set for a thrilling showdown between two of the game's most exciting shortstops.
Both Witt and De La Cruz are members of an exclusive club, ranking in the 80th percentile or better in batting, baserunning, and fielding run value. Joining them in this elite group are just four other players: Brenton Doyle, Byron Buxton, Francisco Lindor, and Jarren Duran. But Witt takes it a step further, standing alone in the 99th percentile for batting and baserunning value, and the 98th percentile for fielding. He's the only player this season to be in the 90th percentile or better across all three categories, which is a remarkable feat.
Let’s break down what makes Bobby Witt Jr. so special. The numbers speak for themselves. Witt’s expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) is an astounding .414, which puts him in the 98th percentile. For those who might not be familiar, xwOBA is a statistic that combines the quality of contact, amount of contact, and plate discipline to measure a player’s overall offensive performance. Witt’s xBA (expected batting average) is a jaw-dropping .328, the best in the league, while his xSLG (expected slugging percentage) of .600 ranks him among the game’s elite, also in the 98th percentile. These metrics paint a picture of a player who not only hits for power but does so with consistency and authority.
Defensively, Witt is just as impressive. His fielding run value of 12 ranks him in the 98th percentile, making him one of the premier defenders in the league. Whether it’s his range, his arm, or his instincts, Witt is a defensive force who makes plays that others simply can’t. Add to that his baserunning, where he not only leads the league with a 30.4 ft/sec sprint speed but also does so with the savvy of a seasoned veteran.
Elly De La Cruz, on the other hand, has made his mark in a different, yet equally impactful way. While his advanced metrics might not match Witt’s lofty heights, they’re still incredibly impressive. De La Cruz’s xwOBA of .333 and xSLG of .446 put him in the 65th and 69th percentiles, respectively, which is nothing to scoff at. His fielding run value of 9 places him in the 94th percentile, showcasing his defensive prowess. And let’s not forget his speed—De La Cruz’s sprint speed of 30.1 ft/sec is second only to Witt, ranking him in the upper echelon of MLB speedsters.
Power is another common thread between these two shortstops. De La Cruz’s average exit velocity of 91.7 mph is in the 87th percentile, while Witt’s 92.8 mph puts him in the 94th percentile. Both players are in the 87th percentile or higher in average bat speed, making them constant threats to go deep every time they step up to the plate.
As Witt Jr. continues his climb toward joining legends like Hal Trosky and Jimmie Foxx as players with 300 total bases in three seasons before turning 25, he’s also on the verge of matching Ted Williams, Mike Trout, and Joe DiMaggio, who each accomplished the feat four times before age 25. Witt is on pace for another 30-30 season, a rare achievement for shortstops and one that would further cement his place among the game’s elite.
Kansas City enters this weekend’s series with a 66-55 record, clinging to a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the final American League Wild Card spot. However, the Royals have hit a bit of a rough patch, losing six of their last 10 games. But Witt Jr. remains red-hot, batting .433 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs over his last 30 games. His dominance at the plate and on the field is the driving force behind Kansas City’s playoff push.
De La Cruz, meanwhile, has made history in his own right. He’s the only player since 1900 to record 80 stolen bases, 80 extra-base hits, and 80 walks in his first 200 MLB games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That’s a testament to his unique blend of power, speed, and discipline—traits that make him one of the most intriguing young players in the game.
As Witt and De La Cruz take the field this weekend, fans can expect a display of speed, power, and elite athleticism that is sure to be one of the most exciting matchups of the season. Whether you’re a Royals fan, a Reds fan, or just a lover of the game, this is a series you won’t want to miss.
