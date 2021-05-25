Adalberto Mondesi Makes Season Debut as Royals Try to End Rays' 11-Game Winning Streak
The Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays kick off their series with a pitching matchup of righty Brad Keller and lefty Rich Hill.
To kick off their series against the Tampa Bay Rays (30-19), the Kansas City Royals (22-23) send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the mound and activate shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the injured list.
Winners of six of their last nine, the Royals are coming off of a day off following a dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kansas City has a tall task ahead of them the next three days with the Rays.
Pitching Probables
Tampa Bay: LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 3.89 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (3-4, 6.52 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Salvador Perez (R) - DH
- Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
- Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
- Jorge Soler (R) - RF
- Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Cam Gallagher (R) - C
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup
- Ji-Man Choi (L) - DH
- Austin Meadows (L) - LF
- Yandu Diaz (R) - 1B
- Brandon Lowe - 2B
- Joey Wendle (L) - 3B
- Taylor Walls (S) - SS
- Francisco Mejia (S) - C
- Kevin Kiermaier (L) - CF
- Brett Phillips (L) - RF
Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- 3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. He was moved to the 10-day injured list from the seven-day injured on Monday.
- LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): Mondesi has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is in the starting lineup for the team tonight against the Rays.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio