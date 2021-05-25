Adalberto Mondesi Makes Season Debut as Royals Try to End Rays' 11-Game Winning Streak

The Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays kick off their series with a pitching matchup of righty Brad Keller and lefty Rich Hill.

To kick off their series against the Tampa Bay Rays (30-19), the Kansas City Royals (22-23) send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the mound and activate shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the injured list.

Winners of six of their last nine, the Royals are coming off of a day off following a dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kansas City has a tall task ahead of them the next three days with the Rays.

Pitching Probables

Tampa Bay: LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 3.89 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (3-4, 6.52 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - DH Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Jorge Soler (R) - RF Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

Ji-Man Choi (L) - DH Austin Meadows (L) - LF Yandu Diaz (R) - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B Joey Wendle (L) - 3B Taylor Walls (S) - SS Francisco Mejia (S) - C Kevin Kiermaier (L) - CF Brett Phillips (L) - RF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

3B Hunter Dozier (quad contusion and neck discomfort): Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. He was moved to the 10-day injured list from the seven-day injured on Monday.

Dozier has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha on a rehab assignment, according to Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star. He was moved to the 10-day injured list from the seven-day injured on Monday. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract. SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): Mondesi has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is in the starting lineup for the team tonight against the Rays.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio