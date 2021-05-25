Sports Illustrated home
Adalberto Mondesi Makes Season Debut as Royals Try to End Rays' 11-Game Winning Streak

The Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays kick off their series with a pitching matchup of righty Brad Keller and lefty Rich Hill.
To kick off their series against the Tampa Bay Rays (30-19), the Kansas City Royals (22-23) send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the mound and activate shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from the injured list. 

Winners of six of their last nine, the Royals are coming off of a day off following a dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over the Detroit Tigers. Kansas City has a tall task ahead of them the next three days with the Rays.

Pitching Probables

Tampa Bay: LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 3.89 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (3-4, 6.52 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  5. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  6. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  7. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

  1. Ji-Man Choi (L) - DH
  2. Austin Meadows (L) - LF
  3. Yandu Diaz (R) - 1B
  4. Brandon Lowe - 2B
  5. Joey Wendle (L) - 3B
  6. Taylor Walls (S) - SS
  7. Francisco Mejia (S) - C
  8. Kevin Kiermaier (L) - CF
  9. Brett Phillips (L) - RF

Injury Report

  • 10-Day Injured List

    60-Day Injured List

    • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

    Follow Along

    First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST
    TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
    Radio: 610 Sports Radio

