Adalberto Mondesi Not in Lineup as Royals Go For Two-Game Sweep of Pirates

Right-handed pitcher Brady Singer will take to the bump for the Kansas City Royals in effort for the series sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates

After getting back to a .500 record, the Kansas City Royals (26-26) will look to go a game above that mark as they go for the two-game sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-33) with right-handed pitcher Brady Singer on the mound.

Following his early exit from yesterday's game with a tweak in his hamstring, shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is not in tonight's lineup against Pittsburgh.

The 25-year-old is less than a week removed from being activated off of the injured list for his oblique injury. Mondesi's day off is no surprise though as the Royals have an off day tomorrow and sitting him will give him an extra day of rest on his hamstring.

Pitching Probables

Pittsburgh: RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - C Edward Olivares (R) - RF Hunter Dozier (R) - DH Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup

Adam Fraizer (L) - 2B Ka'ai Tom (L) - LF Bryan Reynolds (S) - DH Gregory Polanco (L) - RF Ben Gamel (L) - CF Wilmer Difo (S) - 3B Kevin Newman (R) - SS Michael Perez (L) - C Erik Gonzalez (R) - 1B

Injury Report

SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi preventatively left yesterday's game against the Pirates with a hamstring injury. He is receiving treatment and was feeling better the morning after the game according to Royals manager Mike Matheny.

Mondesi preventatively left yesterday's game against the Pirates with a hamstring injury. He is receiving treatment and was feeling better the morning after the game according to Royals manager Mike Matheny. DH/OF Jorge Soler (groin): After tweaking his groin and leaving the game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, Royals manager Mike Matheny said Soler is day-to-day. The 29-year-old had one of his best games as of late against the Twins on May 28. Soler recorded two singles in four at-bats as he helped spark Kansas City's offensive output that night. Before his multi-hit game, Soler was 0-for-21 with 12 strikeouts. He will be available for tonight's game against Pittsburgh.

10-Day Injured List

RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13.

The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain on Friday. The move dates back to May 27. This season, Staumont has appeared in 21 games for the Royals, notching 25 strikeouts and five saves. The 27-year-old righty has given up eight runs, seven earned, on 14 hits while walking 13. LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy has progressed in his rehab. According to Matheny, the lefty has thrown with some intensity from 90 feet but has yet to get on the mound. He is in the conversation to start next week.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio