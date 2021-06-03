Jorge Soler Back in Royals Lineup for Game 1 Against the Twins

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler returns to the lineup as the Royals get set to host the Minnesota Twins for four straight games.

The Minnesota Twins (22-33) make their first trip to Kauffman Stadium this season as the American League Central basement dwellers come to Kansas City to face the Royals (27-26) for four games.

Royals right fielder Jorge Soler returns to the lineup for Game 1 but shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is not in the starting nine as he's still dealing with his hamstring injury.

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: LHP J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.24 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (1-0, 1.52 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - DH Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Jorge Soler (R) - RF Hunter Dozier (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Hanser Alberto (R) - SS Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Kyle Garlick (R) - RF Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B Jorge Polanco (S) - SS Nelson Cruz (R) - DH Trevor Larnach (L) - LF Miguel Sano (R) - 1B Ryan Jeffers (R) - C Gilberto Celestino (R) - CF Nick Gordon (L) - 2B

Injury Report

SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi preventatively left the game against the Pirates on May 31 with a hamstring injury. He is receiving treatment and was felt better the morning after the game according to Royals manager Mike Matheny. He is making progress but not in tonight's lineup against the Twins.

DH/OF Jorge Soler (groin): After tweaking his groin and leaving the game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, Royals manager Mike Matheny said Soler is day-to-day. Soler is back in the lineup tonight playing in right field.

10-Day Injured List

RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain. The move dates back to May 27. Staumont threw a live session today at Kauffman Stadium to see where he is at with his injury, according to Mike Matheny.

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

