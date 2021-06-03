Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Jorge Soler Back in Royals Lineup for Game 1 Against the Twins

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler returns to the lineup as the Royals get set to host the Minnesota Twins for four straight games.
Author:
Publish date:

The Minnesota Twins (22-33) make their first trip to Kauffman Stadium this season as the American League Central basement dwellers come to Kansas City to face the Royals (27-26) for four games.

Royals right fielder Jorge Soler returns to the lineup for Game 1 but shortstop Adalberto Mondesi is not in the starting nine as he's still dealing with his hamstring injury. 

Pitching Probables

Minnesota: LHP J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.24 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (1-0, 1.52 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  5. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Hanser Alberto (R) - SS
  9. Cam Gallagher (R) - C

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

  1. Kyle Garlick (R) - RF
  2. Josh Donaldson (R) - 3B
  3. Jorge Polanco (S) - SS
  4. Nelson Cruz (R) - DH
  5. Trevor Larnach (L) - LF
  6. Miguel Sano (R) - 1B
  7. Ryan Jeffers (R) - C
  8. Gilberto Celestino (R) - CF
  9. Nick Gordon (L) - 2B

Injury Report

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi preventatively left the game against the Pirates on May 31 with a hamstring injury. He is receiving treatment and was felt better the morning after the game according to Royals manager Mike Matheny. He is making progress but not in tonight's lineup against the Twins.
  • DH/OF Jorge Soler (groin): After tweaking his groin and leaving the game against the Minnesota Twins on May 29, Royals manager Mike Matheny said Soler is day-to-day. Soler is back in the lineup tonight playing in right field.

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Josh Staumont (left knee sprain): The Royals retroactively placed Staumont on the injured list with a left knee sprain. The move dates back to May 27. Staumont threw a live session today at Kauffman Stadium to see where he is at with his injury, according to Mike Matheny.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: The Case for Nicky Lopez

Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dayton Moore speaks to the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore Covers Variety of Topics with KCMO Talk Radio

May 19, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler (12) celebrates with third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (19) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Jorge Soler Back in Royals Lineup for Game 1 Against the Twins

May 26, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) is caught stealing in the fifth inning by Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Case for Nicky Lopez

May 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates with left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and right fielder Jorge Soler (12) after Dozier hit a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Contenders or Pretenders? How the Royals Look Heading Into the Midway Point of the Season

May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals second basement Whit Merrifield (15) applies the tag to Minnesota Twins second basemen Jorge Polanco (11) after Polanco hit a double during the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals and Twins Meet Again For Four-Game Set in Kansas City

May 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) tags out Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach (24) during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Adalberto Mondesi Showed Flashes Following Return Despite Setback

Jun 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 10-5 Victory Over Pittsburgh

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) throws to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Adalberto Mondesi Not in Lineup as Royals Go For Two-Game Sweep of Pirates