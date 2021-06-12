Royals and Jackson Kowar Look To Bounce Back Against Athletics
The Kansas City Royals are trying to bounce back from last night's loss as they send the Jackson Kowar to the mound against the Oakland Athletics.
The Kansas City Royals (30-32) are trying to bounce back from last night's loss as they send the Jackson Kowar to the mound against the Oakland Athletics (37-28).
Pitching Probables
Oakland: RHP James Kaprielian (2-1, 3.08 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Jackson Kowar (0-1, 54.00 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
- Salvador Perez (R) - C
- Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
- Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
- Jarrod Dyson (L) - CF
- Cam Gallagher (R) - C
- Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- Tony Kemp (L) - 2B
- Matt Chapman (R) - 3B
- Matt Olson (L) - 1B
- Mitch Moreland (L) - DH
- Sean Murphy (R) -C
- Seth Brown (L) - RF
- Chad Pinder (R) - LF
- Elvis Andrus (R) - SS
- Skye Bolt (S) - CF
Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.
- LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 3:07 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio