Royals Kick-Off Three-Game Set With Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals (30-37) welcome the Boston Red Sox (42-27) to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game set kicking off tonight.

Before the game, the Royals announced a couple of moves, including a countermove for a transaction they made yesterday, sending Edward Olivares back down to Triple-A Omaha.

Kansas City selected right-handed pitcher Anthony Swarzak from Triple-A to join the big league club. They also moved right-handed pitcher Ronald Balanos to the 60-day injured list.

Pitching Probables

Boston: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-2, 4.28 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.19 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Salvador Perez (R) - DH Jorge Soler (R) - RF Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS Hunter Dozier (R) - LF Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

Christian Arroyo (R) - 2B Alex Verdugo (L) - LF J.D. Martinez (R) - DH Xander Bogarts (R) - SS Rafael Devers (L) - 3B Hunter Renfroe (R) - RF Christian Vazquez (R) - C Marwin Gonzales (S) - 1B Danny Santana (S) - CF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.

LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy threw a live session on June 14 in Kansas City and afterward said he felt good with all his pitches. They will see how Duffy responds from that before deciding the next steps for his return and ramping his innings back up. A trip to Triple-A Omaha seems likely, but manager Mike Matheny didn't rule out having Duffy in the bullpen to give the team innings while building back up.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests, and he’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.

RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

