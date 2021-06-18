Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Kick-Off Three-Game Set With Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals welcome the Boston Red Sox to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game set kicking off tonight.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Royals (30-37) welcome the Boston Red Sox (42-27) to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game set kicking off tonight. 

Before the game, the Royals announced a couple of moves, including a countermove for a transaction they made yesterday, sending Edward Olivares back down to Triple-A Omaha.

Kansas City selected right-handed pitcher Anthony Swarzak from Triple-A to join the big league club. They also moved right-handed pitcher Ronald Balanos to the 60-day injured list.

Pitching Probables

Boston: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-2, 4.28 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.19 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - RF
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Jorge Soler (R) - RF
  5. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - LF
  7. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

  1. Christian Arroyo (R) - 2B
  2. Alex Verdugo (L) - LF
  3. J.D. Martinez (R) - DH
  4. Xander Bogarts (R) - SS
  5. Rafael Devers (L) - 3B
  6. Hunter Renfroe (R) - RF
  7. Christian Vazquez (R) - C
  8. Marwin Gonzales (S) - 1B
  9. Danny Santana (S) - CF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy threw a live session on June 14 in Kansas City and afterward said he felt good with all his pitches. They will see how Duffy responds from that before deciding the next steps for his return and ramping his innings back up. A trip to Triple-A Omaha seems likely, but manager Mike Matheny didn’t rule out having Duffy in the bullpen to give the team innings while building back up.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests, and he’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.
  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: The Royals Should Extend Adalberto Mondesi

Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Kick-Off Three-Game Set With Red Sox

Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) is congratulated by third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (19) after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Should Extend Adalberto Mondesi

Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (46) slides into second base for a double ahead of the tag by Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 6-5 Loss to the Tigers

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Adalberto Mondesi Returns To Lineup As Royals Try to Avoid Sweep

Jun 15, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) comes to the mound as starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) leaves the game in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 4-3 Loss to the Tigers

Jun 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Hope Mike Minor Can Help Pull Them Out of Recent Skid

Jun 14, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) forces out Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) at first base during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 10-3 Loss to the Tigers

Jun 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a two run hime run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andrew Benintendi Heads To Injured List Prior to Series Opener Against Tigers