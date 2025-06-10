Royals Rank Low On Latest MLB Power Rankings List
The Kansas City Royals are mired in mediocrity as the month of June rolls along. The team is 34-32 and in fourth place in the American League Central.
They are alive in the Wild Card race, but they aren't quite the team they were last year when they won 86 games and clinched the second Wild Card spot.
The pitching staff has performed well, but the offense has let them down. They recently called up top prospect Jac Caglianone to combat their offensive struggles.
In the latest power rankings courtesy of The Athletic, the Royals rank 17th out of all 30 teams, with the biggest question being whether Caglianone can lift the offense.
"The Royals have become a pitching factory of sorts (3.31 team ERA, fifth in MLB), which are probably not the words anyone thought they’d be typing in 2025, but the offense continues to struggle. Caglianone, who absolutely demolished minor league pitching (.982 OPS in 199 at-bats in Triple A and Double A), could be the answer, or his K-rate could be an easy exploit for pitchers to take advantage of. It’s the exact kind of gamut a team runs when it calls up a prospect, but the Royals believe it’s a risk worth taking," Johnny Flores wrote.
Caglianone made his Major League debut at Busch Stadium last week. He picked up his first career hit in the second game of that series.
If the Royals want to be a true contender, they need their bats to get going, and Caglianone could be the key to that.
