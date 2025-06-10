Inside The Royals

Royals Predicted To Acquire Standout Infielder With 23rd Overall Draft Pick

Offense is a need now, next year, and for many years to come

Jackson Roberts

Jul 7, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; A genera view of a Kansas City Royals cap on the field, prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; A genera view of a Kansas City Royals cap on the field, prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/Imagn Images / Peter G. Aiken
In this story:

If we had to guess what the Kansas City Royals' draft strategy looks like in 2025, we'd bet it reads something like this:

Offense. Offense. And once we've taken car of that, let's get some offense.

The Royals' lineup has been one of the worst in Major League Baseball this season, causing the team to hover around .500 despite stellar pitching. In the upcoming July draft, the Royals have a chance to grab some talented hitters and even out the balance in the coming seasons.

If the Royals are going with a hitter in the first round, the real question is, high school or college? One baseball writer sees them going back to the prep well, as they did with superstar Bobby Witt Jr., to secure a talented bat.

On Tuesday, Gabe Lacques of USA Today predicted that the Royals would draft Great Oak, Calif. high schooler Gavin Fien with the 23rd overall selection.

"A Texas commit whose future position is subject to change, Fien’s bat stands up against the prep shortstops projected to go ahead of him," Lacques wrote.

Fien, 18, is a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder with a chance to develop into a huge power threat. He's got a rocket arm as well, and if we're betting on his future position, third base is the safest pick. That could work out well for the Royals if Witt sticks around well into his thirties.

A lot can change in a month, and there's no telling if Fien will even be on the board when the Royals select. But the youngster would be an exciting addition to the Kansas City talent pool.

More MLB: Royals Fan Favorite Rewarded For .500 AVG With Player Of The Week Recognition

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News