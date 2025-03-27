Royals' Salvador Perez Makes Bold Prediction About 2025 Team
The Kansas City Royals are entering the 2025 season with a lot of hope. Last year, they won 86 games during the regular season, and that was enough to secure a Wild Card spot in the American League.
Unfortunately, they fell short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees, but they made some key moves in the offseason that should give them a much better chance of making a deeper postseason run.
The team certainly is confident, believing they will be better in 2025. All-Star catcher Salvador Perez echoed those sentiments and made a bold claim about this year's squad.
"We're better," he said. "We're better than last year."
Kansas City added Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer in exchange for Brady Singer in a November trade with the Cincinnati Reds. The team also brought in right-hander Carlos Estevez to bolster the back end of their bullpen and also re-signed pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
If there is one area that could use some work, it's the lineup, as it is very reliant on Bobby Witt Jr. However, it should at the very least be better than 2024. India gives them a true leadoff hitter with some pop in his bat.
The AL Central is also wide open despite having three postseason teams last year. The Royals certainly have a decent chance to climb to the top and book their return trip to October.
The offseason additions should help them as they prepare for 2025. It will be interesting to see if they can improve.
More MLB: Royals Projected To Fall One Win Short Of 2025 MLB Postseason Appearance