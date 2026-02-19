Royals Pitcher Looks to Make Statement in Cactus League Opener

The Kansas City Royals will open Cactus League play against the Texas Rangers on Friday in their first spring training game. It marks the first time this spring that pitchers and hitters will face opponents other than their own teammates.

The games provide opportunities for both established big leaguers and up-and-coming players to showcase their skills.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com reported that the Royals will give Stephen Kolek the start in their Cactus League opener, providing the 28-year-old an opportunity to begin the spring on a strong note as he looks to make an impression.

This will be an important camp for Kolek

Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One area where Kansas City have significant depth is in the starting rotation. It will be a group to monitor throughout spring training, as the No. 5 spot appears to be the most competitive position battle on the roster. Kolek is among the candidates competing for that role.

Kolek arrived in Kansas City via a July 2025 trade that sent catcher Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Kolek and right-hander Ryan Bergert. The move provided the Royals with much-needed rotation depth at a time when injuries had begun to take a toll on their starting staff.

Before putting on a Kansas City uniform, Kolek logged 79 2/3 innings with the San Diego Padres in 2025, posting a 4.18 ERA. He did not begin to find his footing until he took the mound in Kansas City in late July. Although the sample size was limited to 33 innings across five starts, he impressed with a 1.91 ERA and 0.76 WHIP.

Kolek features a seven-pitch arsenal that includes a four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, cutter, changeup, sweeper and curveball. He throws his sinker with authority, generating a high volume of ground balls, as evidenced by his 51.7% ground-ball rate in 2025.

This start will mark the first opportunity for Kolek to show why he deserves a spot in the Royals rotation. Many believe Noah Cameron has the No. 5 job locked up following his rookie campaign in 2025, but a shaky spring could create an opening for other starters to emerge. If Kolek builds on the production he showed during his brief stint in Kansas City last season, the Royals could find a role for him in the rotation.

