Royals Showing Interest In Pirates $106.75 Million 2x All-Star
The Kansas City Royals are struggling. With a loss on Wednesday night to the Seattle Mariners, they fell to 40-47 on the season.
The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain, but the offense has fallen flat. If they want to remain in contention and buy at the trade deadline rather than sell, they'll need to address their offense.
The team is buried in the American League Central and also losing ground in the Wild Card race now that they are seven games below .500. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that Kansas City is showing interest in a two-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"Kansas City Royals officials still recall the impact switch-hitter Kendrys Morales made on their 2015 World Series championship team. They offered another switch-hitter, outfielder Anthony Santander, a three-year, $66 million free-agent contract during the offseason. And, according to sources briefed on their thinking, they are interested in yet another, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds," Rosenthal wrote.
"The Royals, last in the majors in runs per game, are looking at a number of other hitters. But Reynolds, 30, could make particular sense for Kansas City, assuming he continues his recovery from a poor start."
Reynolds has struggled this season, slashing .237/.301/.393 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and a .694 OPS. But he is a two-time All-Star and has a strong track record.
Last season, he hit .288 with 24 home runs and 88 RBI, so there is still value in the Royals potentially acquiring him.
More MLB: Mets-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships 10-Year Veteran Back To New York