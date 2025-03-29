Royals Slugger Shares Major Goal For 2025 Season
The 2025 season is underway. The Kansas City Royals got off to a bit of a rough start on Thursday. They lost their season opener 7-4 in 10 innings to the Cleveland Guardians.
However, despite their tough loss in the season opener, the Royals still have a lot to look forward to, and their lineup got a big boost thanks to the return of slugger and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.
Pasquantino homered in Thursday's loss. But he almost missed Opening Day due to a hamstring injury.
Earlier this week, the 27-year-old slugger revealed a major goal he has for the 2025 season.
"Anybody [who has] asked what my goals are for the season, it’s to be available every day," the Royals first baseman said. "We were running it a little close there. But we’re available today, and that’s all that matters."
The timing of the injury certainly wasn't great, and Pasquantino was close to possibly starting the 2025 season on the injured list. Each season of his career, the slugger has made at least one trip to the injured list.
A shoulder injury cost him significant time in 2022 and 2023, and he suffered a thumb injury late in 2024 that took him out for the rest of the regular season, though he did return in time for the postseason and helped the Royals get to the American League Division Series.
Hopefully, Pasquantino won't have any further issues and can stay healthy for 2025 and beyond. The Royals will need his presence in the lineup.
