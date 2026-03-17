FOX's Derek Jeter Takes Unnecessary Shot at Kansas City on WBC Broadcast

The focus was supposed to be on Maikel Garcia's big moment for Team Venezuela, but for some reason, Derek Jeter couldn't help saying something negative about the Kansas City Royals.

Garcia, the Royals' All-Star third baseman, hit the go-ahead single in the seventh inning of Monday night's World Baseball Classic semifinal, ultimately propelling Venezuela to a 4-2 win over Team Italy, the Cinderella team of this year's tournament.

But while Garcia was being praised for his heroics by FOX's postgame panel, Jeter seemingly went out of his way to downplay the atmosphere at Kauffman Stadium during the regular season.

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Jeter's Kansas City comments spark backlash

Thanks to @Royals 3B Maikel Garcia for stopping by the show after Venezuela's WBC Semifinal win tonight! pic.twitter.com/OKRycyM6fL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2026

The viral moment from the interview, which has been causing a lot of strife among Royals fans on Tuesday, was when Jeter pointed around the stadium as if to illustrate how much more a game like Monday's meant than your standard Royals contest.

"Take a look around here," Jeter said. "Does it remind you of Kansas City?"

"Not even close," Garcia said with an awkward smile, as the rest of the panel (Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and Alex Rodríguez) gave a courtesy laugh.

Garcia was just finishing up an answer about how different the atmosphere was at the WBC, where Venezuela has played all its games in front of a raucous crowd in Miami, compared to most major league games. So while Jeter might have thought he was simply contributing to the conversation, he didn't seem to realize how directly his comments would be taken as an insult to Kansas City fans.

Many of those fans were quick to point out a statistic that FOX itself had shared reflecting Kansas City's viewership of the WBC -- specifically, that no U.S. market had tuned in more on a per-capita basis to watch Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. compete.

Hey FOX take a look at this graphic y’all made, then do better. pic.twitter.com/CPiCiPNMdY — HausenKS 🌾 (@HausenKS) March 17, 2026

Many have taken notice of how good the Royals players have collectively performed in this tournament, from Garcia, to his Venezuelan teammates Salvador Perez and Luinder Avila, to Witt, to Italy's Vinnie Pasquantino.

Jeter's comment, offhand as it may have been intended, struck a chord with Kansas City fans who don't think the national media, or baseball fandom as a whole, gives their favorite team enough recognition. And while it's one thing to ignore the Royals, it's another to go out of one's way to downplay their relevance.