Royals Start Six-Game Road Trip With Red-Hot Rays

Winners of six of their last nine, the Kansas City Royals kick off their six-game road trip with a three-game stop in St. Petersburg, Florida to take on the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.

The Royals are 22-23 on the year while the Rays are 29-19 and currently riding an 11-game winning streak. Tampa Bay came to Kansas City on April 19-21, where the Rays took two out of three.

Pitching Probables

Tuesday

Tampa Bay: LHP Rich Hill (3-1, 3.89 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller 3-4, 6.52 ERA)

Wednesday

Tampa Bay: RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.90 ERA)

Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (3-2, 5.14 ERA)

Thursday

Tampa Bay: LHP Shane McClanahan (1-0, 4.03 ERA)

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-3, 4.00 ERA)

Recent Performance

The Rays have been the hottest team in baseball as of late. Tampa Bay is coming off a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, completed on Monday. While on their streak, the Rays have captured wins over the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Blue Jays. They return home after completing a seven-game road trip. During their trip, Tampa Bay had a +32 run differential and during their 11-game winning streak, they've recorded a run differential of +50. The Rays have been a bit disappointing at their home field this season, though. Tampa Bay is 11-12 at Tropicana Field in 2021. The Royals will be looking to capitalize on those home splits.

What to Watch For

Kansas City is still rolling with their four-man rotation, as they've had a couple of off-days last week, but that will probably change when the team goes to Minnesota this weekend. The Royals have gotten solid starts from Minor and Singer recently and those will need to continue if Kansas City wants to take the series from the Rays. Keller will need to find the bottom of the strike zone early and often against an explosive Rays offense to get the Royals pitching off on the right foot.

In the past two weeks, Andrew Benintendi has been on a tear. The Royals left fielder has slashed .368/.432/.368 with a .800 OPS in the last 11 games and has recorded five walks and five RBIs. Benintendi has also been solid away from Kauffman Stadium this year as he's hit .375/.446/.531 with a .977 OPS. The 26-year-old has hit all three of his home runs away from Kansas City and has driven in over half of his RBIs on the road.

Third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez has been a pleasant surprise as of late, as Kansas City's most recent call-up is making a solid case to stay with the big league club. In eight games this season, Gutierrez has slashed .360/.385/.400 with an OPS of .785. With Hunter Dozier's return on the horizon, Gutierrez's bat deserves to be in the lineup. His defense at third base has been the best of the season. It will be interesting to see who the Royals option to Triple-A Omaha once Dozier is cleared for return because Gutierrez has made the decision harder than anticipated,

How To Follow

Tuesday

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Wednesday

First Pitch: 6:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Thursday

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: 610 Sports Radio

