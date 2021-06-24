Sports Illustrated home
Royals Wrap Up Series With Yankees With Midweek Matinee

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Kansas City Royals send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the hill against the New York Yankees in the series-deciding game.
After splitting the first two games of the series, the Kansas City Royals (33-39) send right-handed pitcher Brad Keller to the hill against the New York Yankees (39-34) in the series-deciding game.

Pitching Probables

New York: RHP Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59 ERA)
Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Ryan O'Hearn (L) - RF
  5. Hanser Alberto (R) - 3B
  6. Jarrod Dyson (R) - LF
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  9. Sebastian Rivero (R) - C

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

  1. DJ LeMahieu (R) - 3B
  2. Aaron Judge (R) - RF
  3. Gary Sanchez (R) - C
  4. Giancarlo Stanton (R) - DH
  5. Luke Voit (R) - 1B
  6. Rougned Odor (L) - 2B
  7. Clint Fraizer (R) - LF
  8. Brent Gardner (L) - CF
  9. Tyler Wade (L) - SS

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (oblique): Mondesi was once again placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury after he was pulled in the Royals' series finale against the Red Sox. It is on the opposite side of his first oblique injury.
  • LF Andrew Benintendi (rib): Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 14 with a rib injury. Royals manager Mike Matheny said he felt a tug on a throw in the Royals game against the Oakland Athletics on June 13.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Ronald Bolaños (right flexor strain): The severity level of Bolaños's flexor strain is still unclear as he goes through more tests but the placement on the 60-day list is not a good sign. He’ll rest as the club determines a treatment plan.
  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn was eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

