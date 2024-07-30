Live Updates: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox (Game One)
Royals hit the road for a series against the sputtering White Sox.
In this story:
On Monday, the Kansas City Royals (57-49) will face the Chicago White Sox (27-81) at Guaranteed Rate Field, seeking to rebound after a tough stretch. Having lost four of their last six games, the Royals are determined to get back on track with Alec Marsh, who has a 7-7 record and a 4.75 ERA, on the mound. The White Sox will counter with Chris Flexen, who is struggling with a 2-10 record and a 5.25 ERA.
You can catch the game on NBCSCH and Bally Sports Kansas City.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Fifth Inning:
- In the bottom of the fifth inning, the White Sox tied the game 2-2. DeJong was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Robinson then grounded into a double play, but Lopez was hit by a pitch to put runners back on base. Robert followed with a single to right, scoring Lopez and advancing Vaughn to second. Vaughn walked, and Angel Zerpa came in for relief. Sheets struck out to end the inning, leaving the score tied. White Sox 2, Royals 2.
- In the top of the fifth inning, the Royals' offense was stymied. Witt singled to short, moving to second on Pasquantino's single to center. However, Perez's subsequent grounder resulted in a double play, with Pasquantino out at second and Perez out at first. Renfroe then grounded out to short, ending the inning.
Fourth Inning:
- In the bottom of the fourth inning, Marsh delivered an efficient 11-pitch performance to retire the White Sox in order. Jiménez flew out to center on the first pitch, Benintendi was called out on strikes, and Baldwin grounded out to first.
- In the top of the fourth inning, the Royals took the lead. Melendez started by lining out to left. Fermin then flew out to center. Garcia doubled to left and advanced to third on a throwing error. Isbel followed with a single to right, driving in Garcia to put the Royals up 2-1. The inning ended with Massey grounding out to first, leaving Isbel stranded at first. Royals 2, White Sox 1.
Third Inning:
- In the bottom of the third inning, the White Sox threatened but couldn't break the tie. Lopez started with a groundout to first. Vaughn was called out on strikes, followed by an injury delay. Robert then doubled to right, but Sheets grounded out to first, stranding Robert at second and keeping the game knotted at 1-1.
- In the top of the third inning, the Royals managed to tie the game against the White Sox. Massey started with a flyout to left. Witt then extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a ground-rule double to right-center. Pasquantino lined out sharply to center, advancing Witt to third. Perez followed with a single on a soft grounder to the catcher, scoring Witt and advancing to second on a throwing error. However, the inning ended when Renfroe struck out swinging after a seven-pitch battle. Royals 1, White Sox 1.
Second Inning:
- In the bottom of the second inning, Marsh made quick work of the White Sox lineup. Baldwin started by striking out swinging. DeJong then popped out to third. Finally, Robinson grounded out to second, completing a swift and scoreless inning for the Royals' defense.
- In the top of the second inning, the Kansas City Royals couldn't bring any runs home despite a promising start. Renfroe grounded out to short, advancing Melendez to first. Melendez then singled sharply to right, moving Fermin to second. Fermin followed with a single to center, pushing Melendez to third. However, Garcia's flyout to right and Isbel's groundout to second ended the inning, stranding both runners.
First Inning:
- In the bottom of the first inning, the Chicago White Sox jumped to an early lead against the Kansas City Royals. Nicky Lopez started with a single to center, but Andrew Vaughn grounded into a double play, swiftly reducing the threat. Luis Robert Jr. reignited the offense with a single and then stole second base, a call upheld after a Royals challenge. Gavin Sheets followed with a single to center, driving in Robert for the game's first run. Eloy Jiménez kept the momentum going with another sharp single to right, advancing Sheets to second. However, the inning ended when Andrew Benintendi flew out to center fielder Kyle Isbel. White Sox 1, Royals 0.
- In the top of the first inning, the Royals couldn't capitalize on Vinnie Pasquantino's sharp double to right field. Michael Massey started the inning with a pop-out to shortstop Nicky Lopez, followed by Bobby Witt Jr. popping out to second baseman Brooks Baldwin. With Pasquantino on second, Salvador Perez ended the inning with a flyout to left fielder Andrew Benintendi, leaving the Royals scoreless and missing an early opportunity.
Pregame:
- First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT
- Starting Lineup:
Published |Modified