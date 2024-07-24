Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Game Two)
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals (51-50) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-45) at Kauffman Stadium in a matchup of two teams looking to gain ground in their respective divisions. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Kansas City and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks will send left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the mound. Montgomery holds a 6-5 record with a 6.44 ERA and 45 strikeouts this season. Opposing him will be the Royals' right-hander Alec Marsh, who has posted a 7-6 record with a 4.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts.
The Royals are on a hot streak, having not lost a game since the All-Star break. They aim to carry that momentum into tonight's game as they look to clinch another series victory.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.
- Starting Lineup: