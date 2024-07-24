Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Game Two)

Alec Marsh looks to guide the Royals to another victory post the All-Star break.

Jul 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) gestures to the dugout after hitting a double during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium.
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals (51-50) will face the Arizona Diamondbacks (56-45) at Kauffman Stadium in a matchup of two teams looking to gain ground in their respective divisions. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Kansas City and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the mound. Montgomery holds a 6-5 record with a 6.44 ERA and 45 strikeouts this season. Opposing him will be the Royals' right-hander Alec Marsh, who has posted a 7-6 record with a 4.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

The Royals are on a hot streak, having not lost a game since the All-Star break. They aim to carry that momentum into tonight's game as they look to clinch another series victory.

Live Updates:

Pregame:

  • First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.
  • Starting Lineup:
