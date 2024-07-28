Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs (Game Two)
After a decisive win over Chicago on Friday, the Royals are aiming for the series victory on Saturday.
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals (49-56) will face the Chicago Cubs (57-47) at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City and Marquee Sports Network. The Royals are looking to secure a series victory after their dominant performance on Friday.
On the mound for Chicago is Shota Imanaga, a left-handed pitcher with an 8-2 record, a 2.88 ERA, and 109 strikeouts. Kansas City counters with Seth Lugo, a right-hander boasting a 12-4 record, a 2.53 ERA, and 123 strikeouts.
Both Imanaga and Lugo were selected as All-Stars this season, setting the stage for an exciting pitching duel.
Live Updates:
Sixth Inning:
- In the top of the sixth inning, Michael Busch led off with a groundout to second baseman Maikel Garcia, who threw to first baseman Salvador Perez for the first out. Seiya Suzuki followed and also grounded out, this time to third baseman Nick Loftin, who made the throw to Perez for the second out. Ian Happ then grounded out to Garcia again, who completed the play to Perez to retire the side.
Fifth Inning:
- In the bottom of the fifth inning, Garrett Hampson led off but struck out swinging for the first out. Nick Loftin then grounded out to shortstop Dansby Swanson. Dairon Blanco followed with a groundout to third baseman Christopher Morel, who threw to Busch at first, ending the inning.
- In the top of the fifth inning, Miguel Amaya led off with a soft groundout to pitcher Seth Lugo, who made the play to Salvador Perez at first. Pete Crow-Armstrong then attempted a bunt but grounded out softly to Perez, who threw to second baseman Maikel Garcia covering first for the second out. Nico Hoerner followed with a groundout to third baseman Nick Loftin, who made a clean throw to Perez to end the inning. There was a brief on-field delay, but was handled promptly.
Fourth Inning:
- In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Royals couldn't gain any ground on the Cubs. Vinnie Pasquantino started with a flyout to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong for the first out. Salvador Perez then struck out swinging for the second out. Freddy Fermin managed to get on base after being hit by a pitch, but Hunter Renfroe ended the inning with a flyout to left fielder Ian Happ.
- In the top of the fourth inning, the Royals' defense continued to hold the Cubs in check. Christopher Morel led off but struck out swinging for the first out. Mike Tauchman followed and grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who made the throw to first baseman Salvador Perez for the second out. Dansby Swanson then grounded out to Perez, who tossed it to Seth Lugo covering first to end the inning.
Third Inning:
- In the bottom of the third inning, the Royals struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. Dairon Blanco started with a single on a ground ball to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Blanco advanced to second on a wild pitch by Shota Imanaga, but Maikel Garcia grounded out to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who threw to first baseman Michael Busch for the first out. Blanco attempted to steal third but was caught stealing in a well-executed play. With the bases empty, Bobby Witt Jr. ended the inning by popping out to Swanson.
- In the top of the third inning, the Cubs extended their lead. Pete Crow-Armstrong led off with a sharp line drive to center field for a triple, his fourth of the season. Nico Hoerner then struck out on a foul tip, leaving Crow-Armstrong on third. Michael Busch followed with an RBI groundout to first baseman Salvador Perez, allowing Crow-Armstrong to score and making it 3-1. Seiya Suzuki kept the inning alive with a single on a ground ball to third baseman Nick Loftin, but Ian Happ lined out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to end the inning.
Second Inning:
- In the bottom of the second inning, the Royals cut into the Cubs' lead. Salvador Perez started with a groundout to third baseman Christopher Morel, who threw to first baseman Michael Busch for the out. Freddy Fermin followed with another groundout, this time from shortstop Dansby Swanson to Busch. Then, Hunter Renfroe energized the Royals with a solo home run, his 10th of the season, on a line drive to left-center field, making the score 2-1. Garrett Hampson kept the momentum going with a double to left field. However, Nick Loftin struck out looking to end the inning, leaving Hampson stranded on second.
- In the top of the second inning, Mike Tauchman led off by flying out to right fielder Hunter Renfroe for the first out. Dansby Swanson followed with a sharp flyout to left fielder Dairon Blanco, recording the second out. Miguel Amaya then grounded out to first baseman Salvador Perez, who handled it cleanly to end the inning. The Cubs went down in order, and the Royals kept the score at 2-0.
First inning:
- In the bottom of the first inning, Maikel Garcia led off with a groundout to third baseman Christopher Morel, who made a clean throw to first baseman Michael Busch for the out. Bobby Witt Jr. followed, but his well-hit line drive was caught by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong for the second out. Vinnie Pasquantino then grounded out to shortstop Dansby Swanson, who made the play to Busch at first to end the inning.
- In the top of the first inning, the Cubs quickly made their mark. Nico Hoerner started things off with a sharp lineout to right fielder Hunter Renfroe for the first out. Michael Busch then worked a walk, putting a runner on base for Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki capitalized on the opportunity, launching his 15th home run of the season to center field, bringing Busch home and giving the Cubs an early 2-0 lead. Following the home run, Ian Happ grounded out to first baseman Salvador Perez, who made an impressive dive to secure the out. Christopher Morel then ended the inning with another groundout to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who threw to Perez at first.
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 6:10 p.m. CT.
