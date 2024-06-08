Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners (Game Two)
After a dramatic comeback on Friday, the Royals look to clinch the series against the Mariners at home.
On Saturday, the Kansas City Royals (39-26) continue their three-game home series against the Seattle Mariners (36-30). The Royals, now only three games behind in the AL Central, are riding high after a dramatic 10-9 victory over the Mariners, capped by an incredible eight-run comeback. Right-hander Alec Marsh, with a 4-3 record and a 3.76 ERA, takes the mound for Kansas City.
Facing Marsh is Mariners' right-hander Luis Castillo, who holds a 5-6 record with a strong 2.99 ERA. Seattle, looking to rebound and bolster their standing in the AL West, aims to regain momentum after the tough loss.
Live Updates:
Current Score — E2: Royals 1, Mariners 1.
Second Inning:
- In the second inning, it was a quick one for the Mariners. Luke Raley and Mitch Garver both struck out swinging, and Dylan Moore flew out to center. For the Royals, Nelson Velázquez flew out to left fielder Dylan Moore. Adam Frazier then had a long at-bat, taking nine pitches before hitting a home run (2) to right field. Nick Loftin was called out on strikes, and Kyle Isbel lined out to center, wrapping up the inning. Royals 2, Mariners 1.
First Inning:
- In the first inning, the Mariners kicked things off with J.P. Crawford smashing a home run to right-center field off Alec Marsh. Then, Josh Rojas flew out to center, and both Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh struck out swinging, wrapping up the top half. When the Royals came to bat, Maikel Garcia started strong with a single to center and stole second base. Bobby Witt Jr. grounded out to third, and Vinnie Pasquantino popped out to third baseman Josh Rojas in foul territory. Salvador Perez then came through with a sharp line drive to left, bringing Garcia home to score. The inning ended with MJ Melendez striking out swinging. Royals 1, Mariners 1.
Pregame:
- First pitch is slated for 3:10 p.m. CT
