After Game 2 Win, Royals Now Have Advantage Over Yankees In ALDS
The Kansas City Royals dropped the opener of the American League Division Series on Saturday night against the New York Yankees. But after a day off, they bounced back to win Game 2 at Yankee Stadium.
The series is now even at a game apiece as it shifts to Kauffman Stadium for Games 3 and 4, which will be played on Wednesday and Thursday. Both games will air on TBS with Game 3 starting at 6:08 p.m. Central Time and Game 4 starting at 7:08 Central.
Following their win in Game 2, the Royals now have the advantage over the Bronx Bombers in the ALDS.
Starting Game 3 for the Royals will be Seth Lugo, who went 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA in 33 starts. He also logged 206 2/3 innings and struck out 181 batters while posting a 1.09 WHIP.
Kansas City now has momentum after their Game 2 win in New York, and because they evened the series, home field advantage now rests with them.
Starting for the Yankees will be Clarke Schmidt, who posted solid numbers, going 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA. But he was limited to just 16 starts. Having Lugo at home after winning an important game on the road gives the Royals the edge, at least for Game 3.
In all likelihood, Game 4 will be a rematch of Game 1 with Gerrit Cole and Michael Wacha, both of whom will have received an extra day of rest thanks to the off day between Games 1 and 2.
We'll see if Lugo can keep the momentum on the Royals' side on Wednesday.
