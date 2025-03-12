AL Central Ranked 4th Best Division In MLB With Questions Surrounding Royals
The Kansas City Royals made some big strides last year after finishing the 2023 season with 106 losses. After boosting their starting rotation, they won 86 games and clinched the second American League Wild Card spot.
They fell short in the ALDS but were one of three teams in the American League Central to reach the postseason, and they made some key moves this offseason to give themselves a better chance to get back to October in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently ranked each division in Major League Baseball and had the AL Central fourth, with the Royals having a few question marks.
"Bobby Witt Jr. is a superstar, but this is still a lineup that's very top-heavy, especially if Salvador Perez starts to decline a little in his age-35 season. Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg should be a nice one-two punch in the bullpen, and this is still one of the deeper starting rotations in baseball," Kelly wrote.
"But while you feel good about Cole Ragans continuing to be one of the game's elite starters, will Seth Lugo be able to match his magical first season in Kansas City?"
There is a little bit of uncertainty surrounding the Royals entering 2025. They still don't have much power behind Bobby Witt Jr., and it might make sense for them to add a bat or two before the season starts.
Kelly predicts that the AL Central will not be quite as strong in 2025, which could benefit the Royals, as it will be wide open.
