Inside The Royals

AL Central Ranked 4th Best Division In MLB With Questions Surrounding Royals

Can the Royals, or the rest of the AL Central repeat their 2024 success?

Curt Bishop

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo tags out Kansas City Royals Maikel Garcia trying to steal second base in the first inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 11, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo tags out Kansas City Royals Maikel Garcia trying to steal second base in the first inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 11, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals made some big strides last year after finishing the 2023 season with 106 losses. After boosting their starting rotation, they won 86 games and clinched the second American League Wild Card spot.

They fell short in the ALDS but were one of three teams in the American League Central to reach the postseason, and they made some key moves this offseason to give themselves a better chance to get back to October in 2025.

Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently ranked each division in Major League Baseball and had the AL Central fourth, with the Royals having a few question marks.

"Bobby Witt Jr. is a superstar, but this is still a lineup that's very top-heavy, especially if Salvador Perez starts to decline a little in his age-35 season. Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg should be a nice one-two punch in the bullpen, and this is still one of the deeper starting rotations in baseball," Kelly wrote.

"But while you feel good about Cole Ragans continuing to be one of the game's elite starters, will Seth Lugo be able to match his magical first season in Kansas City?"

There is a little bit of uncertainty surrounding the Royals entering 2025. They still don't have much power behind Bobby Witt Jr., and it might make sense for them to add a bat or two before the season starts.

Kelly predicts that the AL Central will not be quite as strong in 2025, which could benefit the Royals, as it will be wide open.

More MLB: Royals Youngster Named MLB's No. 70 Prospect, Compared To Mariners Slugger

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News