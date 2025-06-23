Blue Jays Could Cut Ties With Two-Time All-Star In Surprise Royals Trade

Inside The Royals

Apr 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Toronto Blue Jays bag with baseballs sits on the grass before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Let's indulge in a dream trade deadline scenario for the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals would love to find an impact bat, but those can be hard to come by in an era of more buyers than sellers. There might be a few All-Stars traded this year, but their teams would have to choose an opportunistic path, because almost no teams with desirable players will be completely eliminated from the race.

Of all the teams that might sell, the Toronto Blue Jays may have the biggest piece to move. Two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette looks to be finding his form of late, and if a contender could slide him to second base, they might unlock the best possible version of their lineup.

Could the Royals be that contender? It's not out of the question, says one baseball insider.

In a recent article, Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports named Bichette as a possible trade candidate for Kansas City.

"This offense is a mess. Vinnie Pasquantino is heating up and Jac Caglianone’s arrival should help, but this team still needs help. Royals outfielders have posted a combined -0.6 bWAR. Yikes," Mintz wrote.

"KC is probably hoping a team like Toronto... falls out of contention and it can swing a deal for Bo Bichette to play second."

The 27-year-old Bichette is slashing .279/.321/.445 on the season. All 11 of his home runs have come since May 3, and he's slugging .508 in 45 games since that date.

The Blue Jays currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the American League and are 3 1/2 games up on the Royals. The two teams have at least equal motivation to make a playoff push. So in theory, the Royals would have to not only leapfrog the Blue Jays in the next month, but overtake them by a considerable margin.

Is it likely? Perhaps not. But of all the scenarios that could still play out, it's probably the most exciting possibility the Royals could dare to dream on.

