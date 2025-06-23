Inside The Royals

Giants Could Cut Ties With $9 Million Veteran In Trade To Royals, Per Insider

What's the ideal outcome for the Royals next month?

Jackson Roberts

Aug 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) sits on the edge of the dugout steps during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The hat and glove of San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) sits on the edge of the dugout steps during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the Kansas City Royals, the time is now for a playoff push to take shape.

Though the offense has been positively brutal all season, the Royals are still right in the thick of the Wild Card hunt. At 38-40, they're two games behind the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot.

Though most teams with Kansas City's record would be caught in a middle ground between buying and selling, the Royals seem to recognize that they have a brief title window. Starting pitcher Seth Lugo will be a free agent at the end of the year; Kris Bubic the year after that.

So to beef up the offense, one baseball insider suggests a rental slugger from the San Francisco Giants might be attainable.

In a recent trade deadline preview, Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports named Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski as a potential trade target for the Royals.

"This offense is a mess. Vinnie Pasquantino is heating up and Jac Caglianone’s arrival should help, but this team still needs help. Royals outfielders have posted a combined -0.6 bWAR. Yikes," Mintz wrote. "KC is probably hoping a team like... San Francisco falls out of contention and it can swing a deal for Yastrzemski to help the outfield."

If the playoffs started on Monday, the Giants would be the National League's second Wild Card team at 44-34. And they just traded for Rafael Devers, a long-term move that still ups their odds dramatically of contending this season.

However, there's always a chance something dramatic could happen in baseball, and though Yastrzemski is an essential piece of this Giants squad, if they plummet in the standings, they'll have to consider trading a player who would have a huge market with his affordable $9 million salary.

More MLB: Royals Predicted To Acquire Explosive 6-Foot-8 Left-Handed Pitcher

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News