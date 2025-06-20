Braves Might Cut Ties With $65 Million All-Star Via Royals Trade
The Kansas City Royals badly need offense.
Bobby Witt Jr. and the emerging Mikael Garcia have for the most part carried Kansas City's lineup, but the Royals need another proven power hitter to complement them and ignite a postseason push.
One surprising name stands out as a potential game-changer for Kansas City's general manager J.J. Picollo to consider.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently highlighted a trade scenario that could inspire Kansas City’s front office.
Bowden designed the trade idea around the Texas Rangers, but there's no reason the Royals couldn't make the same move.
“The Rangers’ offense has been inconsistent this season, and it looks like they need an impact middle-of-the-order bat," Bowden wrote.
"(Atlanta Braves' Marcell) Ozuna would be a potential solution if the Braves decide to sell at the trade deadline. (They are 5 1/2 games out of the final NL wild-card spot but are still five games below .500.). Ozuna, 34, is slashing .253/.381/.418 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. He’s ranked fourth in the majors in walks (52) and is on pace to set a career high. Ozuna batted .302 with 39 homers and 104 RBIs last year and will be a free agent after this season. In return, the Braves would acquire Drake, an 11th-round pick in 2022, who has a 2.74 ERA over 11 starts with 68 strikeouts and 20 walks in 49 1/3 innings this season at Double A. Law ranked Drake, 24, 11th in the Rangers’ farm system entering this season.”
While Bowden targeted the Texas Rangers as a fit for Ozuna, the Royals have just as compelling a case.
Like the Rangers, Kansas City struggles offensively, ranking among the league’s worst in power production. Ozuna’s proven track record makes him an ideal candidate to slot into the heart of the Royals’ order.
Despite a hip injury sapping some power this season, Ozuna’s adaptability and plate discipline would make him a monstrous addition for Kansas City.
The Royals could structure a deal similar to Bowden’s proposal, offering a prospect package to entice the Braves.
With the Braves teetering on the edge of selling, Kansas City should seize this opportunity to outmaneuver other suitors and secure a proven slugger for their playoff chase.
