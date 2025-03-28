Cardinals 21-Homer Slugger Floated As Royals' Blockbuster Trade Target
It's clear as day that the Kansas City Royals' current offense doesn't have enough firepower to take this team deep in the playoffs.
In fairness, the Royals reportedly tried several avenues to add another middle-of-the-order bat throughout the offseason. But trying doesn't earn you credit in Major League Baseball, and a team with playoff expectations rarely has a good excuse for failing to make the necessary improvements.
Fortunately, the season is long, and the Royals will have ample time between now and the trade deadline to add at least one more hitter who can help mitigate the black hole they currently have from the six through nine spots in the batting order.
One Royals writer believes an in-state rival could be the eventual trade target.
On Thursday, Don Rivers of Royals Review named St. Louis Cardinals outfielder/first baseman Alec Burleson as a potential midseason trade fit to improve Kansas City's offensive outlook.
"If the Royals reach the trade deadline and are contenders in the AL, they will likely look to get aggressive to make additions offensively. Some of those options may include guys like Alec Burleson... who all could be available at the trade deadline if their teams struggle this summer," Rivers wrote.
"If they get to the trade deadline, and find themselves in the driver's seat, we know J.J. Piccolo is willing to get aggressive and make the team better."
Burleson, 26, had a miniature breakout season in 2024, slugging 21 home runs in 152 games with a 104 OPS+. Those aren't All-Star numbers by any means, but the Royals would gladly accept them from someone batting sixth or later in their current lineup.
The Cardinals were able to get Burleson consistent playing time in 2024, but it's not clear whether he's a fit for their roster long-term. That means even though he's not a free agent until the winter of 2028, he might be expendable as St. Louis looks to rebuild.
