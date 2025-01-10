Cardinals-Royals Blockbuster Trade Idea Ships $260 Million Silver Slugger To KC
The Kansas City Royals' primary need these days is another slugger to bat in the middle of their lineup. Might they seek a trade to get that done?
Earlier this week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat tweeted that the Royals had checked in on a trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado earlier this offseason, but the Cardinals chose not to pursue the trade because they didn't believe the eight-time All-Star would waive his no-trade clause to play in Kansas City.
As the offseason moves along, however, it's possible Arenado could be changing his stance. And if the Royals were willing to consider an Arenado trade, that means they're open to taking on at least a chunk of his hefty remaining salary (he's owed $74 million of the $260 million total on his contract over the next three years).
On Friday, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the Royals among the top trade fits for Arenado, who seems desperate to be moved at some point this season as the Cardinals head into a mini-rebuild.
"The Royals could use a proven run producer to take some of the load off Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino in the middle of the lineup," Reuter wrote. "Arenado would also be a clear upgrade over incumbent third baseman Maikel García, who probably fits better in a super-utility role on a contending team."
"Are they willing to take on Arenado's remaining salary for a player who is on the other side of his prime years?"
Everyone knows about Arenado's prowess with the glove--he's the only active 10-time Gold Glover, and he still racked up nine outs above average last season, putting him in the 95th percentile. The question is whether at this stage of his career, he can still be the middle-of-the-order bat Kansas City needs.
After putting up a .719 OPS and 101 OPS+ in his age-33 season, the results don't look overly promising. But there's always a chance a superstar can rebound, especially with a change of scenery. Could Kansas City wind up pulling off a shocker?
