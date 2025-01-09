Padres $45 Million All-Star Loosely Linked To Royals In Potential Blockbuster Signing
The Kansas City Royals still need another big bat. They've acknowledged that since the season ended, but have yet to fully solve the issue.
Trading for Jonathan India was a shrewd move to get Kansas City a new leadoff hitter in front of superstar Bobby Witt Jr. But the supporting cast behind Witt in the order still leaves plenty to be desired.
If there's one position that absolutely needs an upgrade, it's the corner outfield. MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe started in left and right field for much of the 2024 season, and both were barely big-league-caliber at the plate.
Could the Royals find their solution in first-time All-Star Jurickson Profar, formerly of the San Diego Padres?
ESPN's David Schoenfield recently linked the Royals as a fit for Profar in free agency, while mentioning that it was hard to project where the value of his next contract might land, which is of serious interest to the cost-conscious Royals.
"Given that Profar turns 32 in February, it's understandable that even a three-year deal is a little risky (Kiley McDaniel projected a three-year, $45 million contract), but his potential on-base skills are hard to find in today's game. He might be worth the gamble, especially if he can soak up some DH at-bats,"
"The Padres need him back but might not have the payroll to sign him. It would be great to see one of the small-market teams like the Reds, A's or Royals, who were all near the bottom of the majors in left-field OPS, to sign him."
Profar had by far his best big-league season in 2024, posting a 134 OPS+ and 3.6 WAR. But just one season earlier, he barely found himself a contract after posting -1.3 WAR, most of which came during his rough stint with the Colorado Rockies.
Gambling on Profar to have success outside of San Diego might be the best solution the Royals have this winter. If they can get him at a reasonable cost, perhaps even on a two-year deal instead of the three years ESPN projects, he might take their offense to a whole new level.
