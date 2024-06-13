Could Luis Robert Jr. Be the Royals' Trade Deadline Game-Changer?
In a surprising turn, the Kansas City Royals are emerging as potential buyers as the trade deadline looms closer. With a solid 39-30 record, the Royals find themselves in an unexpected position to make a significant move, especially with the recent injury to Hunter Renfroe, who is currently on the 10-day DL.
One name that has surfaced in trade talks around the league is White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
In 2023, Robert Jr. had a standout season, batting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases, earning him a Silver Slugger award, an All-Star nod, and a 12th place finish in AL MVP voting. Throughout his career, he has maintained a solid .278 batting average with an .825 OPS, 80 home runs, 219 RBIs, 47 stolen bases, and a 12.6 WAR.
In the 2024 season, Robert Jr. has struggled, batting just .196 with six home runs and nine RBIs through 15 games. Despite this, his .804 OPS and a wRC+ of 117 show that there's still potential for him to turn things around. He recently returned from the Injured List, where he was recovering from a hip flexor injury.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post has suggested that the Royals could be a logical destination for Robert Jr., along with other teams like the Dodgers, Phillies, Braves, Mariners, and Blue Jays.
The White Sox are likely to demand a steep price for Robert Jr., and it's justified. After a stellar season with a team-friendly contract of $55 million over the next three years (including two years of team options), Robert Jr. is a coveted asset. However, his history of injuries and the White Sox's limited hitting depth add complexity to any potential deal.
Acquiring him would likely come at a cost, potentially involving parting with top prospects such as catcher Blake Mitchell or infielder Cayden Wallace. However, the addition of Robert Jr. could be the missing piece that propels the Royals to the top of the standings and into serious playoff contention.
