Royals Lose Key Bullpen Arm To Cubs In Free Agency

The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason. To boost their offense, they have added both Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins and have also added relievers Matt Strahm and Nick Mears in trades.

The Royals already look much stronger heading into 2026 than they did at the end of the 2025 season. But there are still some holes to fill. In the trade to acquire Mears and Collins, they also had to give up left-hander Angel Zerpa.

Now, there is another hole to fill. According to MLB.com’s Jason Foster, the Royals have lost right-hander Hunter Harvey to the Chicago Cubs in free agency.

Potential Impact Of Royals Losing Veteran To Cubs

Harvey missed most of the 2025 season recovering from injuries. He appeared in just 12 games for Kansas City this past season.

However, he was effective in those 12 games, not allowing an earned run. The 31-year-old began his Major League career with the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. He was there until 2021 and spent 2022-24 with the Washington Nationals.

Kansas City acquired him at the 2024 trade deadline, but injuries were a problem then too. Still, he does bring a lot of upside to a bullpen, so the Royals might miss that a little bit. When he was healthy, he performed quite well, so there is still a lot of potential there.

With Harvey gone, the Royals might need to dive back into the free agent market and add a reliever or two. They could also do this through trades.

The Royals already look much better entering 2026, but a little bit more bullpen help could go a long way in ensuring that they return to the postseason next year after falling short in 2025.

General manager J.J. Picollo won’t sign any players to megadeals, but he can make some moves that are budget friendly, as well as low-risk, high-reward type signings.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Kansas City after losing Harvey. It isn’t a catastrophic loss, but they could still use a little bit more help in their bullpen following Harvey’s decision to sign with the North Siders.

The Cubs bullpen certainly has improved, but it’s time for the Royals to potentially make some moves as well.

