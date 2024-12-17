Could Royals Make Run At Yankees $45 Million 2x All-Star?
The Kansas City Royals have a glaring need for offense. Even after acquiring Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, they need to find some protection for Bobby Witt Jr.
They have been busy this winter, having also re-signed Michael Wacha following their loss in the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees. But they have some work to do if they want to return to the postseason in 2025.
The Athletic lists ex-Yankees second baseman and two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres as one of the top remaining free agents available. Could the Royals potentially take a look at him?
"A strong second half did give Torres a solid platform year heading into free agency. After struggling early in the season, Torres had a .780 OPS after the All-Star break and a .744 OPS in the playoffs. He was the Yankees’ leadoff hitter late in the season and proved himself as a capable table-setter. Torres might not be the superstar many expected, but at a position that’s relatively thin, plenty of teams could see him as a worthwhile upgrade."
Torres has been linked to Kansas City at various points this offseason. This may ultimately be unlikely now that the Royals have India, and they may look for more of a platoon piece.
Still, a little power from the right side can't hurt. Torres slashed .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs and 63 RBI. The Royals could have a very strong left side of the infield if they sign Torres, possibly putting him at third base.
They could also put him at second base and slide India to third.
