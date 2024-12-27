Could Royals Potentially Reunite With 3x All-Star To Fill Bench Needs?
The Kansas City Royals were busy in the month of November, re-signing Michael Wacha to bolster their rotation and trading for Jonathan India to boost their lineup.
However, they have been quiet in the month of December, and as the offseason winds down, the Royals still have some holes they need to address, particularly with their offense.
They're going to need a bat or two to give them a better chance to contend for a playoff spot again in 2025.
Max Rieper of Royals Review suggested that the Royals could potentially take a look at reuniting with three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield.
"Whit Merrifield is another old friend, at age 35, he may be nearing the end of his career. This year he hit .211/.311/.314 with four home runs and 17 steals in 95 games with the Phillies and Braves. He hasn’t posted a 100 OPS+ season since 2019 with the Royals. The three-time stolen base champ is still a good baserunner, and he had a career high 10.4 percent walk rate this year. His defense has fallen off but he is still capable of playing second and outfield, and even spent some time at third this year."
Merrifield could be a solid bounce-back candidate if he gets a chance to return to the Royals. When he's right, he can provide power from the right side of the plate and get on base at a consistent rate.
Perhaps a chance to return to where everything started could rejuvenate his career and help him get back on track in 2025.
