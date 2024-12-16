Could Royals Pursue $10 Million Twins Veteran To Fill Offensive Void?
The Kansas City Royals have had a quiet couple of weeks since making their most recent move. They got straight to work and not only re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract, but also traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer, sending righty Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds.
With plenty of time still left in the offseason, they still have a need for some offense. India certainly improves the outlook of the lineup, but more needs to be done.
They could dive into the free agent market for some help. Minnesota Twins veteran Max Kepler is a free agent and is ranked among the top remaining ones by The Athletic.
"Teams will have to contend with the fact that Kepler has posted a below-average OPS in three of the past four seasons, and his once-strong plate discipline has abandoned him. His best fit is likely as a platoon bat, particularly as he has a .221/.292/.363 slash line against lefties, even as an everyday player. Minnesota has moved on, and it’s tough to imagine many contenders viewing him as more than a stop-gap option. But the mix of recent 25-homer power and a still-low strikeout rate remains somewhat enticing."
Signing Kepler obviously would not be an earth-shattering move. He hit .253 with eight home runs, 42 RBI and a .682 OPS in 2024. But if he can get back to his 25-homer potential, perhaps the Royals could use him as a complementary bat from the left side of the plate.
