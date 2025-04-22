Could Royals Shop Star Reliever If 2025 Struggles Persist?
It may be a bit early to talk about the trade deadline, but the Kansas City Royals are struggling, and their results in the next few months will likely determine their course of action at the deadline.
The team is 9-14 through its first 23 games, and their rough start has dropped them to third place in the American League Central, five games behind the division leading Detroit Tigers.
The offense has been their biggest issue thus far. If they can't get going offensively, they might end up selling some pieces.
ESPN's David Schoenfield lists Michael Lorenzen as the team's top trade chip, but noted that other pitchers could be shopped as well. Perhaps reliever Lucas Erceg could be one of them.
"Considering the Royals' out-of-nowhere playoff season last year, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise to see them take a step back. Let's hope not, as the more reasons to watch Bobby Witt Jr., the better. But it looks as if they're going to need some offense. If the lineup doesn't come around, teams will certainly inquire about Seth Lugo or a couple of the relievers," Schoenfield predicted.
Erceg was acquired from the Athletics last year at the deadline. He posted a 2.88 ERA after joining Kansas City.
He's off to a good start in 2025, having posted a 1.23 ERA in nine appearances. He's signed through 2030, so he could generate a massive haul of prospects at the deadline if he is traded.
It will be interesting to see if the Royals end up shopping the 29-year-old.
