Could Royals Target Cardinals Super-Utility Ace In Potential Trade?
The Kansas City Royals are in desperate need of a table setter to go next to Bobby Witt Jr. in their lineup. The star shortstop is an American League MVP finalist, but beyond him, the lineup could use a little bit of work.
Somebody who can serve as a leadoff hitter could really benefit the Royals as they try to improve upon a fantastic 2024 season that saw them grab a Wild Card and advance to the ALDS.
Jacob Milham of FanSided listed a few trade targets from the St. Louis Cardinals, and one of them was super-utility man Brendan Donovan.
"The Royals have made it clear that on-base ability is a bigger priority than home run power heading into the offseason. That focus makes it easy to see how Brendan Donovan fits into their plans," Milham wrote. "Manager Matt Quatraro values positional versatility, and Donovan brings plenty of it. He can play all four infield spots competently and spent most of last season in left field."
It makes sense for the Royals to target Donovan in a trade. He fits what they are looking for and can hit at or near the top of a lineup. He would instantly make the Royals better heading into 2025 and give them a better look offensively.
The only problem is that the Cardinals likely will not be willing to trade him, as they view him as a valuable piece going forward. He is part of the young core that they will be prioritizing for 2025 and beyond.
But if the Royals were to put together a compelling package, there might be a chance to make such a deal.
