Could Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino's Career Be Altered By Hand Surgery?
The Kansas City Royals have surpassed expectations so far this season, led by a combination of a young core and a plethora of key free-agent additions to take the roster over the top.
Unfortunately, the club lost one of their middle-of-the-order bats, rising star first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, to a thumb fracture caused by a collision at first base.
The 26-year-old likely will not return in 2024 post-surgery, which will cost both the player and organization meaningful games down the stretch.
We've seen hand injuries impact sluggers long after their return to the diamond. Will Pasquantino be hampered long-term by his recent ailment? Should some form of regression be expected in 2025 or beyond?
John Dowdle, MD, hand and upper extremity surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) gave Kansas City Royals On SI some intel on what to expect moving forward:
"The majority of thumb fractures do not require surgery," Dowdle said. "When surgery is indicated, there is typically greater fracture displacement, instability, or involvement of the joint surface of the bone. Surgery allows accurate fracture alignment and fixation, so the bone heals in proper position which minimizes the risk of post-traumatic arthritis and deformity.
"Thumb fractures treated surgically typically take six weeks to heal before resuming normal activities. Sometimes a protective splint is needed for high-risk activities for a bit longer. Occasionally there is some mild stiffness after healing, but it rarely interferes with activities including sports and he should certainly be ready for spring training."
Pasquantino hit .262 with 61 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .760 OPS (110 OPS) in 131 games prior to the injury this season while also racking up two defensive runs saved at first base.
It appears Royals faithful can expect more of the same from their young slugger who will not enter free agency until 2029.
