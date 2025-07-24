Cubs Blockbuster Trade Prediction Ships Royals All-Star To Chicago
The Kansas City Royals left their mark on the Chicago Cubs by taking two of three games at Wrigley Field this week.
At 50-53, the Royals are still in limbo in terms of the upcoming trade deadline. They're 4 1/2 games out of Wild Card position, but it's hard to look at this putrid offense and feel confident a turnaround is in the cards.
Meanwhile, the 60-42 Cubs are squarely in the buying category, and starting pitching looks like their biggest need. Might they be able to acquire the Royals pitcher who shut them down in the series finale on Wednesday?
Seth Lugo, who has a 2.95 ERA through 19 starts this season, would be one of the prizes of the deadline if the Royals decided to cut him loose. And on Thursday, ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted they would do so--in a trade to the Cubs.
"Of the pitchers heading to free agency, Lugo is the best combination of 'good' and 'likely to be traded,' and the Cubs should be the team most willing to offer what's needed to get him," wrote Schoenfield.
"They have a championship-caliber lineup and defense, plus the bullpen has been solid. Their farm system strength is on the position player side, which also matches up with the Royals' needs."
Lugo was a great investment for the Royals at three years, $45 million, but he's been so good that he's almost guaranteed to opt out of the third year. That means they're facing a tough call--either trade him at the deadline, or possibly lose him for nothing this winter.
There's no telling until at least the end of the season as to whether they make the right call. But the Cubs' young outfield talent might be enough to sway general manager J.J. Picollo's decision.
