Inside The Royals

Cubs Blockbuster Trade Prediction Ships Royals All-Star To Chicago

Will the Royals move on from this vet?

Jackson Roberts

Jun 26, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; The cap and glove of Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) rest in the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jun 26, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; The cap and glove of Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) rest in the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals left their mark on the Chicago Cubs by taking two of three games at Wrigley Field this week.

At 50-53, the Royals are still in limbo in terms of the upcoming trade deadline. They're 4 1/2 games out of Wild Card position, but it's hard to look at this putrid offense and feel confident a turnaround is in the cards.

Meanwhile, the 60-42 Cubs are squarely in the buying category, and starting pitching looks like their biggest need. Might they be able to acquire the Royals pitcher who shut them down in the series finale on Wednesday?

Seth Lugo, who has a 2.95 ERA through 19 starts this season, would be one of the prizes of the deadline if the Royals decided to cut him loose. And on Thursday, ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted they would do so--in a trade to the Cubs.

"Of the pitchers heading to free agency, Lugo is the best combination of 'good' and 'likely to be traded,' and the Cubs should be the team most willing to offer what's needed to get him," wrote Schoenfield.

"They have a championship-caliber lineup and defense, plus the bullpen has been solid. Their farm system strength is on the position player side, which also matches up with the Royals' needs."

Lugo was a great investment for the Royals at three years, $45 million, but he's been so good that he's almost guaranteed to opt out of the third year. That means they're facing a tough call--either trade him at the deadline, or possibly lose him for nothing this winter.

There's no telling until at least the end of the season as to whether they make the right call. But the Cubs' young outfield talent might be enough to sway general manager J.J. Picollo's decision.

More MLB: Royals, Rays Complete Trade Sending 3-Team MLB Vet To Kansas City

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News