Inside The Royals

Cubs Named 'Ideal' Landing Spot For Royals $45M Ace In Potential Blockbuster

Will contenders duke it out over the free-agent-to-be?

Jackson Roberts

Jun 26, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; The cap and glove of Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) rest in the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jun 26, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; The cap and glove of Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) rest in the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Get ready to hear Seth Lugo's name come up in a lot of trade talks this month.

Lugo has been brilliant for the Kansas City Royals once again in 2025. The issue is that he's been so brilliant that there's no doubt he'll opt out of the third and final year of his $45 million contract. And with the Royals languishing in fourth place in the American League Central, there's a decision to make.

Should Lugo be traded at the Jul. 31 deadline? It would sting in the moment, but if the Royals are going to miss the playoffs anyway, it's the smart move to grab some prospect capital while he's still on the payroll.

There would be no shortage of big-market suitors if Lugo went on the trade market. But there might be one big-market team that needs him more than the others.

That team is the Chicago Cubs, whose rotation has been short-staffed all season, dating back to Justin Steele's season-ending elbow injury. In a recent article, David Hill of Yardbarker named the Cubs as an "ideal" trade landing spot for the 35-year-old Lugo.

"The Cubs... but have a gaping hole in the rotation. Pitcher Justin Steele underwent elbow surgery in mid-April and is expected to return in the middle of 2026. Meanwhile, pitchers Ben Brown, Colin Rea and Cade Horton have struggled to hold down the fort in the back of the rotation," Hill wrote.

"The Cubs have the prospects to get a deal done with four players ranked on MLB.com's top 100 prospects list. Lugo would presumably slot behind Shota Imanaga in the rotation, providing a solid one-two punch over the final few months of the season and into the playoffs."

Lugo owns a 2.65 ERA in 16 starts, allowing 74 hits and striking out 83 in 95 innings. He's not going to wow you with any individual pitch, but that's why he keeps you off balance by choosing from a selection of 10 offerings.

While there's no certainty the Cubs will make a big-time offer, Chicago's urgent need makes this fit a natural one if the Royals decide to throw in the towel.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox, Cubs 8-Year Veteran Makes Successful Debut In Royals Organization

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News