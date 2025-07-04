Cubs Named 'Ideal' Landing Spot For Royals $45M Ace In Potential Blockbuster
Get ready to hear Seth Lugo's name come up in a lot of trade talks this month.
Lugo has been brilliant for the Kansas City Royals once again in 2025. The issue is that he's been so brilliant that there's no doubt he'll opt out of the third and final year of his $45 million contract. And with the Royals languishing in fourth place in the American League Central, there's a decision to make.
Should Lugo be traded at the Jul. 31 deadline? It would sting in the moment, but if the Royals are going to miss the playoffs anyway, it's the smart move to grab some prospect capital while he's still on the payroll.
There would be no shortage of big-market suitors if Lugo went on the trade market. But there might be one big-market team that needs him more than the others.
That team is the Chicago Cubs, whose rotation has been short-staffed all season, dating back to Justin Steele's season-ending elbow injury. In a recent article, David Hill of Yardbarker named the Cubs as an "ideal" trade landing spot for the 35-year-old Lugo.
"The Cubs... but have a gaping hole in the rotation. Pitcher Justin Steele underwent elbow surgery in mid-April and is expected to return in the middle of 2026. Meanwhile, pitchers Ben Brown, Colin Rea and Cade Horton have struggled to hold down the fort in the back of the rotation," Hill wrote.
"The Cubs have the prospects to get a deal done with four players ranked on MLB.com's top 100 prospects list. Lugo would presumably slot behind Shota Imanaga in the rotation, providing a solid one-two punch over the final few months of the season and into the playoffs."
Lugo owns a 2.65 ERA in 16 starts, allowing 74 hits and striking out 83 in 95 innings. He's not going to wow you with any individual pitch, but that's why he keeps you off balance by choosing from a selection of 10 offerings.
While there's no certainty the Cubs will make a big-time offer, Chicago's urgent need makes this fit a natural one if the Royals decide to throw in the towel.
