Diamondbacks Breakout Star Surprisingly Named As Royals Blockbuster Trade Target
A new primary goal for the Kansas City Royals this winter seems to be emerging: finding a new leadoff hitter to bat in front of Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt had a sublime season in 2024, capped off by his recent designation as a finalist for American League Most Valuable Player. But far too often, he was forced to work his magic at the plate without the man in front of him getting on base at the top of the order.
There are three ways the Royals could find a new leadoff hitter: sign one in free agency, trade for one, or hope someone already on the team takes a leap forward. Going the trade route could be the only way the Royals balance landing a sure thing with keeping their budget in order.
One name to watch could be Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy, who had a breakout season in 2024 after missing Arizona's 2023 World Series run due to injury. Anne Rogers of MLB.com named McCarthy as a possible trade target for the Royals this winter on Tuesday.
"It'd be interesting to see what the D-backs' price would be for the 27-year-old McCarthy, who is not a free agent until 2029. But as a young player on the rise, he fits the Royals' mold," Rogers said.
"In his first full season of everyday playing time, McCarthy slashed .285/.349/.400. Now, he hasn't walked much (7.1% career percentage), although he cut his strikeout rate down to 15.8% in '24. But he gets on base and could be a move for now and the future."
Though McCarthy had a great season in Arizona, he's still not guaranteed to get playing time for the Diamondbacks, who have superstar Corbin Carroll, 2023 All-Star Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and former top prospect Alek Thomas in their outfield as well. That could be the basis for an unexpected trade, opening the door for Kansas City.
McCarthy will be arbitration-eligible for the next four seasons, so although his salary is likely to continue climbing, he'd be a cost-controlled option for the Royals compared to the top free agents. Whether the cost to attain him is reasonable comes down to what Arizona demands in a trade package.
More MLB: Red Sox Projected $45M Superstar Predicted To Sign Blockbuster Deal With Royals