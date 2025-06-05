Diamondbacks-Royals Trade Idea Sends 16-HR Slugger To KC In 3-Player Swap
The Kansas City Royals are beginning to show urgency.
By calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone this week, the Royals are proving that they're willing to do whatever it takes to find the offense that can boost them into a playoff spot. Will they continue that trend by buying a big bat at the trade deadline?
Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeff Passan suggested that the "best fit" for the Royals would be Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who is in the final year of his contract and has a team-leading 16 home runs for the .500 D-backs.
Content creator Jim Riley decided to take things to the next level, with a specific trade proposal. In a YouTube video, Riley suggested that Kansas City could send right-handed pitcher Drew Beam and outfielder Spencer Nivens to Arizona in order to acquire Suarez.
"Just imagine pairing Eugenio Suarez after you bring up Jac Caglianone, and you have Bobby Witt, and you start to put together a lineup that makes opposing pitchers sweat a little bit," Riley said.
"Beam is the piece here. We're sending a couple months of a bat to a contender who is all about winning right now, and we get a top-15 pitcher in the organization that we can develop and bring along for the next six years. It's a no-brainer (for Arizona)."
Suarez, who turns 34 this summer, isn't a great defender at third base, and as stated previously, he'd be a pure rental. But the Royals know their title window might be short, and his .815 OPS is all they really care about.
It will be fascinating to see if the Royals follow through on these percolating proposals and go after Suarez in July.
